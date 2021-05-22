Love Horoscope For Sunday, May 23, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 23, 2021.

It's time to look at love in a new light.

We feel the pull to do things in a certain way and to evaluate our life's choices when Saturn turns retrograde in the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

Nothing is immune, either. Friendships, family relationships, and love all get a review in order to make life changes that are significantly important for the rest of 2021.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, May 23, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

There's always that dark side to love that you need to be mindful of. It's not easy to face your fears, but it is necessary to recognize that they are there.

When you can do that, it's easier to understand what it is that you're scared of and why you're so hesitant to let someone you like in.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There's the sweet and fun side to commitment, and then there's the part where you have to do the work. Make the effort to grow your partnership when times are tough.

It's so easy to give up during hardships, but once you get beyond what you thought you'd never recover from, you'll see how deep your love can grow.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Everyone has bad habits but is this one a dealbreaker. You have to look at things in balance.

Is this a problem that you can live with or work through or a character flaw that makes your love not enough to carry your relationship through?

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Even romance can be a bit too much. You might feel like there's no longer an element of surprise and the expression has become too predictable.

It's OK to hold off a bit and think about a new approach. Instead of doing things the same way every time, spice your love life up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You vent to your family about your partner because they are easy to talk to, but the problems you share can taint the waters of your entire family's relationship with them after a while.

You may not realize how damaging it can be to constantly tell on your significant other, and then work things out.

This may be the time to start a relationship with a counselor that you both can go to can be a big help.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Communication is key, but it's also about how and what you share when speaking to your significant other.

It's important to say how much you care and to be a good listener when you're together.

Try to ask questions about your significant other's day not only talking about yours.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Money brings out the controlling side of most people, and your relationship may not be immune. Most couples argue about money and find that it's a tough spot to work through in their relationship.

Even if you have had success discussing finances, there can be a conflict that comes up that makes it tough to say what you're thinking or feeling - if you want to at all.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You have been keeping some things buried inside and now that they can't be hidden any longer you feel like you're about to implode.

You have to get things off of your chest right now. You may not like being so open and transparent, especially if you're feeling hurt. But, before things can get better, problems need to come to the surface.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You have some things in the past that you'd like to stay where it is, but sometimes memories or conversations cause topics to resurface, and then you are reminded of mistakes you have made.

This isn't the time to start blaming yourself or thinking that you've failed for not being a better person back when. Look at how far you've come and remind yourself that you can't change it even if you tried. You have to focus on your future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You found love, and your friend lost their bestie.

Friends can have their moments, and sometimes their jealousy can start to creep into your love life.

Your friend may be having a hard time seeing you so happy and in love when they are still single. They miss their time with you and feel left out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Work and trying to find a new job is starting to overtake your entire day. By the time the day is over, you're drained and have no desire for affection or to do something loving with your mate.

You need some understanding and a shoulder to lean on. Ask for a bit of space and to allow you to get things in order before making any demands that you just don't have the energy right now to fulfill.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are learning that to love someone well you understand when it's time to hold on or to let go.

The dance of love is one that is hard to master, but you're starting to go from having two left feet where you step on their toes to being a wonderful partner who can lead or be followed when the timing is right.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.