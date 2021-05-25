Love Horoscope For Wednesday, May 26, 2021

For Wednesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 26, 2021.

It's not you, it's everyone that's feeling a bit tired and lazy. Sleepless nights can be blamed on the Moon this week.

There's a Full Moon taking place on Wednesday, and this one is extra special because it's a supermoon and total lunar eclipse.

Eclipses are disruptions of energy, and with this one taking place while Venus and Mercury are in Gemini, this can mean a bit of erratic stuff for communication and love.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love changes how you think. You used to think you needed someone who would always be there beside you to hold your hand.

And, now you realize that your needs have changed. Now, you want different things, and that makes all the difference in how you are choosing to love and who to let into your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Money cannot buy you love, but it can make things easier when you are in a relationship. You're driven to provide that extra layer of security to your relationship right now.

To feel secure in things, your attention is turning toward what you have so that you can be a partner who has something more to give beyond your love and yourself - and you hope to see this mindset in your significant other too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You are ready to open up and share from the heart. You have a lot of love you want to give but without knowing if you and your partner are on the same page, it's been tough to be vulnerable.

Start the conversation. Open your heart first. Be the one who gently guides the direction of your discussion and see where things go from there.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The past will always be there. You may be worried that some secret from the past will come back around to haunt you.

The thing is that there may always be something that you feel that way about, but you don't have to let it stop you from enjoying your future or a new relationship.

The thing you are afraid of is just a memory. Wait for the problem to come up, instead of being filled with dread for what has not yet happened.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You never dreamed that you'd fall in love with a friend, but here you are making plans like a couple. The reality of this change is startling and a bit scary.

Friends make the best relationship partners, so consider yourself lucky. You have the best of both worlds, and someone who not only sees their future with you, but they have roots in your past.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sometimes you just don't feel like you have time for love or romance. You're so busy with work and other things, that there don't seem to be enough hours in a day.

You can either make time or put your relationship on hold for now.

Perhaps compromise with your schedule. Pencil something in for the weekend so you have a romantic date to look forward to, and the space to do what you have to get done this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Respect is so important when it comes to love. You have been in relationships where you were not treated as well as you deserved.

But, now you've met someone who knows what a healthy relationship is supposed to be like. This can a big change from what you recently experienced.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Go beyond the superficial and really get to know one another. You are longing for closeness, and there are so many ways for you to make that happen beyond the physical.

Aim for intimacy that goes beyond skin-to-skin. Conversation and talking about fears, hopes, and dreams are wonderful ways to get through the layers of what makes each other tick.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Being in check with someone is not your idea of freedom and love, so there's a line in the sand you need to draw and hold to. You're looking for that perfect type of love where two equals have come together as a team.

This may not be the right situation for you. If the power and control have already begun to show themselves now, things may become where you just cannot do it anymore.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Love is supposed to be healthy, but knowing how to love a person well takes time and practice.

You are ready to create your own rules when it comes to romance and what your relationship is supposed to be like.

Your family and your friends may not understand right now, but if you and your significant other are happy, then that is all that matters.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Redefine romance. There's more than one way to show someone how much you care, and it does not have to cost a lot of money.

It's not always about flowers or candlelight dinners, although it can be. Your quiet presence sitting in the same room with your partner can be the ultimate swoon.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You're ready to make a big move. Living together is a huge decision and one that you should not take lightly.

You're feeling ready though, to take things to a new level. The timing feels right, and you're confident that this relationship is all that you want.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.