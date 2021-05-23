Your horoscope for tomorrow, May 24, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Monday.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio. The Sun is in Gemini.

The Moon in Scorpio brings attention to our resources and how we use them.

The Moon opposes Uranus in Taurus which impacts our relationships and the energy we use while in them.

If your birthday is on May 24, 2021:

You are a Gemini zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mercury.

You tend to feel alone in a crowd.

You prefer your space over being around others for long periods of time.

You enjoy taking things slowly and take time to make important decisions.

Famous Geminis who share your birthday include American singer and songwriter Bob Dylan, film actress Priscilla Presley, and singer/songwriter Patty LaBelle.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Aries, Libra, and Aquarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, May 24, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's hard to share what you have earned with someone that you feel won't appreciate the value of your gift or be thankful for your hard work.

You may be paying closer attention to how you gift things while the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of shared resources.

You have a strong attachment to your stuff, and when you part with it, you want to know that it's in good hands.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You have big plans and you don't want someone else destroying them for you. The green-eye of envy can be showing up a bit stronger during the Moon your solar house of commitments.

You've invested a lot of time into your relationship, and you want others to respect it. So, you may be inclined to claim a stake in what you think is yours.

The only problem is that this could backfire on you if you do so without taking into consideration what the other person wants.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You cannot be all things to all people, even if you do multitask better than everyone else does.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of daily duties, and on the top of your list of things to do you have chores galore.

Why should you spend your entire day just focused on work? That's imbalanced. Make a schedule. Plan to finish strong, and to end the day with a reward for all your efforts.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

We all have days where we get on our own nerves and everyone else's. Your sense of humor can be a bit dark while the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of creativity.

Not everyone is going to get your sarcasm or jokes, and perhaps you may be a bit snide without realizing it. Try to keep yourself in check for the next few days in case your tongue is sharper than a knife.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You're very protective of the people you love and want to keep safe while the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of home, and the family.

You may feel the need to go above and beyond when it comes to providing some sort of shield for your family members.

You may perceive things before they happen, so listen to your instincts and keep yourself sharp.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Not all secrets come to light, but when they do they are a doozy.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of communication, and you may find out things that you hadn't even realized were being swept under the rug at work or in your community.

The reality of it all may blow your mind and cause you to think about how hard it is to trust others, when you're caught off-guard, especially.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You have an in. You might find the place you need to move into this year. Things on the market have been difficult to get to before someone else has put in an offer.

But, the Moon in your solar house of money and personal property can open up doors for you. Keep looking. Something will give before you expected it to.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You don't need to let everyone into your thoughts and inner life just because they showed a little bit of interest. Your secrets are your own.

And, the Moon spends in the zodiac sign of Scorpio encourages you to protect yourself from rumors or other types of harmful drama that you really don't need.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of hidden enemies, and this can be the wake-up call you needed about setting better priorities in your life.

You have been too nice, nicer than someone truly deserves. It's necessary to pull back your trust and let people earn it rather than giving it away for no reason at all.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You can love someone that you're friends with, and you may even find them slightly more attractive than you're comfortable admitting.

While the Moon transits your house of friendships, things can start to heat up with a person that you knew you liked, but you didn't realize just how much so.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of career and social status, and you are a force to be reckoned with - as the saying goes.

You are in a strong position to make big moves and a solid impression. It's not a day to slack off or to spend too much time talking the game. Show off your skills and share your best work.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Do you want to learn more about the world?

Then get reading. The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your solar house of higher learning, and it's a deep dive into the unknown for you.

It's the perfect time to build up your home library or to start a reading list for the rest of 2021.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.