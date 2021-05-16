Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, May 17, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, May 17, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

We need more humanitarian energy in the world, and on Monday our week begins with the energy of a Life Path 9, the Humanitarian.

Choose a cause or find a charity that you would love to support and make this week one where you help and give others the best of you.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Monday, May 17, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

So, you've been invited out but a part of you is still hesitant. You've tried so hard to remain safe, and this feels like a whole new world.

If you've done everything you need to do to prepare yourself for socializing openly again, may be returning to work or going out with friends is scary but OK. You'll only know once you try.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

You have a lot of things you want to experience in life, but you are a bit hesitant because you don't know where to start. Start somewhere.

You can always make a change once you're in motion. It's easier to do things when you're already out there experiencing life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You're standing at a fork in the road. You can go either direction, but which one is best.

This isn't an easy thing to pick because you aren't sure what will make you happy. Follow your heart. Which one seems to call out to you the most?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Change feels chaotic. So, when it's happening to you the first thing you want to do is put a stop to it right away. You can't control the world.

So, put a smile on your face and enjoy this journey of crazy. It may be fun to experience life on its own terms.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

You've been holding out for so long to find a great new career, and the good news is coming your way.

The job interview that you nailed was great, and you may hear from them this week with an offer for you to start work - doing something that you love.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

You're making a lot of financial sacrifices to get out of debt and to be responsible with your budget.

You have been watching your budget and keeping tabs on your spending, too.

Pretty soon, you'll be right where you want to be financially. And, once you're all caught up, you can buy something nice for yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

There's a lot of anxiety when you're venturing into the unknown.

This is why it's good to have a friend or someone you can talk to about what's going on.

If you have been keeping things to yourself, stop. Let someone be there for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Strength

You have gained a lot of important experience with all that you've been through.

Your wisdom and journey are preparing you to help someone else in the future. None of your experiences are going to to go waste.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

Things are changing so quickly, and it's kind of hard to predict when it will calm down.

But there are decisions you need to make just for yourself. Work through this time of uncertainty. Don't stay in bed all day saying you're giving up. Push through. You've got this.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Sun

Amazing things are happening for you today. Even when there's a bad moment you'll see how it fits into everything you've got planned.

You are going to meet new people and make friends. Be open to the possibilities. You are right where you belong.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You never know when you'll meet your soulmate. They may be right in front of your eyes, and yet, you're completely unaware of their presence.

Don't just a book by its cover. The person you were meant to love may not be packaged in the way you thought you wanted, but they are exactly what you need.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Once you make a plan, stick to it. Even if you feel like just calling out sick or saying you can't go, maybe that's a sign that you need to go.

Something is waiting for you to experience, and it may be a growing experience that leads you to a new opportunity.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.