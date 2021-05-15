Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, May 16, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Sunday, May 16, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

Own your personal power. Sunday comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 8, the Powerhouse of numerology.

Famous people born with a Life Path Number 8 include American TV personality and entrepreneur Martha Stewart and singer/songwriter Barbara Streisand.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Delivering news is great when it's good, but when you have to disappoint a friend, not so wonderful.

You may be the bearer of bad tidings, and this can be just as hard on you as it is for the one you have to tell something unpleasant to.

Even though gentle deliverer isn't necessarily your strength, you can try to be as compassionate as possible to help lessen the blow.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

No one likes changes. You have been trying to maintain a level of stability despite what's been going on.

You may not know all the details involved in the background, so it's hard for you to even predict when one more pull of the rug will come out from under your feet.

This is going to require you to be strong, and flexible. Time moves forward and soon these changes will be behind you, and life will return to normal.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Your guards are up, and you have been truly frustrated by all that's going on right now.

You don't want to get hurt anymore, and it's obvious you've checked out of life emotionally - at least where love is involved.

It's not a bad thing to protect your heart. It's good to have boundaries that keep you safe. When you're ready to drop them, you will know.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Life is funny. Just when you think your luck has run out you get a win and your mood changes.

Now, that your spirits are lifted, remind yourself that things are often not as they seem, and you need to not worry too much that your life will never get better. It always does.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

Sensitivity is needed. When you are dealing with other people's emotions it can be hard to understand their point of view if you've not walked a mile in their shoes.

Today, ask them to explain their situation in more detail. You will be so surprised at how quickly people open up to you, and how deeply you grow in your understanding.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

This is only the beginning, and starts are rarely perfect, but they are such a beautiful part of life and your journey. You might not trust yourself right now.

You're still learning the ropes as you go. You will get more and more confident as time passes and you learn where you're strong and where you need to focus more attention.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

You've got so much on your plate. In addition to juggling your projects, you're also trying to manage how you feel about your life as it is right now.

Self-care is going to be so important for you right now. You may not even feel like you have time to do you, but make it a priority.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

You're single again, and here you are in this big world trying to figure out dating and all that comes with being recently divorced.

It's super confusing at times, but a bit exciting. You don't have to jump right in completely.

Slowly ease your way back into this new life until you've figured out yourself once again.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Everyone is going out again, and you have gotten comfortable with staying home.

It's kind of scary, but a part of you has learned to love this quiet life of solitude and peacefulness.

It's not something you want to give up without a good reason. So, be selective.

You don't have to do anything you're not ready to. Live life on your own terms.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

The day moves quickly and you are putting out fires everywhere.

Everyone seems to need you lately, and this is a wonderful feeling, in part, because you know that you're loved. There's also the other side, you're ready for a treat or something a bit less stressful.

This is when you need to set the phone down. Wait before answering another text message. Pause and just let the stress of the day go.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

You are so talented. Of course, everyone admires things that you do, and no one else can do exactly like you.

You have 'the stuff' and this is how you're going to move mountains in your life.

It's time for you to hustle and make things happen that you've been dreaming of.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

It hurts when someone you love has let you down. You gave them all your love and trust only to be returned with nothing but disappointment.

You may not be ready to forgive them for all the pain you have been caused - at least, not right now - but eventually, it will happen... you will heal.

