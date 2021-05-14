Love Horoscope For Saturday, May 15, 2021

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 15, 2021.

Mars conjuncts the Moon in the zodiac sign of Cancer, and love becomes the big driver of our emotional energy on Saturday.

Venus continues to square Jupiter in Pisces, so new relationships may feel the tension most.

What else can you expect from your love horoscope this week?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love takes time to grow. You have been learning to do without a lot of things during the pandemic. From date nights to meeting people, romance has felt complicated and hard to find.

Now, that you've learned to do with less than what you're used to experiencing, you understand more and more what true love really is.

So, take your time to slowly get back into things so you can become more comfortable with the greater freedom that is on the horizon.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Study love. Not everyone interprets romance, love, or commitment in the same way.

You may think that you're on the same page with another person only to realize that your ideals are lightyears apart.

How can you be so much in love and yet, be so disconnected at times? Love is often a mystery, and it's up to you to work on figuring it out. Your relationship is worth it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Share your time with someone, but don't give up on yourself. You have been making a lot of sacrifices in the name of love but make room for your needs too.

You have to find the right balance between you and what you do with another person. What's the point of finding love, if it means losing yourself?

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You have to be careful when it comes to your heart. Even with your head in the clouds, hopeful about all the possibilities, keeping one foot on the ground is never a bad idea.

Even in lasting relationships, there are moments of disappointment. You're human.

No one is perfect, and knowing that you'll have highs and lows on this journey together can keep things in perspective so that you work together and not give up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Imagine the possibilities. Love often starts first in your mind. You can use the law of attraction to draw what you want to experience in your life.

Even if it feels like there's no one that you've met yet that captures your heart, the world is big and willingly able to bring you closer to your soulmate.

You have to believe that it can happen. Desire starts with you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There's so much hope happening around you. Things that you dream about could come true for you, and maybe sooner than you think.

Lots of changes are taking place behind the scenes in your life.

You have been blessed with good health, happiness, and even if you're not where you want to be right now romantically, that area of your life will improve too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Life can get so busy that you forget to work on your relationship too.

Maybe it's time to start penciling in what you would like for you and your significant other to do together each week instead of waiting to see what you have time for at the end of the day.

Living in the moment doesn't have to be spontaneous for it to be meaningful. Important things can be scheduled, too - like love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Doing one romantic thing each day can be as simple as saying "I love you" and really meaning it. The day calls for a little bit of sweetness in your life.

Find that special moment that adds a little more tenderness and creates a memory that you treasure forever.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Love goes from exciting to familiarity faster than you realize. This is a new stage of love that you're about to experience.

Just because it's no longer filled with crazy electrifying tension doesn't make it any less exciting.

You have reached the point of a relationship that's the envy of others and a symbol of what makes romance last.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Make the weekend all about you and your relationship. Spend time talking with each other more and learning about each other.

Do a dinner date this weekend and turn off your cell phones. Ask each other intimate questions that help you to see what life is like from the other person's point of view.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

How you invest your time can indicate which direction your relationship is headed.

If you spend most of your time in one room and your partner in another, this could be more than a sign that you're growing apart.

Don't take what you have for granted for too long. Spend a little bit of time together. Change things with your presence.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love grows bigger than life, and as a garden, if you water it and tend to it, time starts to prove your efforts were worthwhile.

New love takes time to grow roots. Focus on the small moments where you can cultivate trust by being there for one another. Listening to your partner is a good way to start.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.