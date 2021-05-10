Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, May 11, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, May 11, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun and Moon spend the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus. The New Moon takes place at 3:02 p.m. EST.

Quiet, creative activities are ideal ways to spend your time while the day is filled with Life Path 3 energy.

Activities most supported on Tuesday include writing, casual and important conversations, job interviews, and working on social media strategies.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

You're losing motivation, or maybe it's just that you are tired of doing the same thing without feeling rewarded. Gift yourself something good.

What's the joy of working so hard if you can't have a little bit of fun? Don't burn out for the sake of a dream.

Life's a journey. Explore it a bit, then jump back in once you're done having some me-time.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Find good friends to hang out with this week. Being around the right company will boost your spirits.

You will feel so refreshed mentally and emotionally after a few belly laughs and some shared stories.

You need that human connection. It will be good for your heart.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

You know you're here to do something, but figuring out what it is may not be so simple.

Everyone has a purpose in life, and you have some soul searching to do in order to connect more intimately with your own.

Don't ignore that raging sense that there's something more out there for you. There is. Try to find it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Your mind will rest better once you do due diligence.

You are second-guessing yourself, but what if your first instincts were right.

You have so many questions, and yet, there's this sense of insecurity there too.

You should do some investigation, perhaps a Google search or a little more time so that what you find curious can be searched out.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Ignoring your instincts often leads to regret.

You're feeling strongly about this situation. Even in the worst-case scenarios, your gut instincts are there to protect you from harm.

If you sense something needs to be done or that there is a problem, don't walk by it. Check it out.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

You've lost interest, and now you're no longer motivated to do what you planned.

You really thought this was going to last, but now, you're ready to pass the torch and let someone else do this work.

You may not feel happy about ending things so abruptly, but what if this is a miracle to the person who gets the job you no longer want?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

Dreams. Visions, and sometimes sparks of genius are all signs that your heart is opening up again.

Pay attention to those moments where everything just naturally falls into place.

A-ha moments and times when you just feel like you're where you are supposed to be are all signals that you are.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed

You may not enjoy the work that you need to do, but it's your responsibility to step in and get it done. The end product will be something that you are proud of.

So, try not to focus too much on the people you dislike or all the details you find inconvenient. Keep your eye on the outcome. Time will fly quickly.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

You've felt uncertain for a little while, and the lack of confidence has eroded your sense of courage. But, the truth is that it takes a lot of grit to come as far as you have.

You may feel like this is not your forte, and maybe you do have a learning curve.

You still should keep trying. Your efforts will build character and show you how your fears can be overcome.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Devil

You have truly felt tempted. From eating more than you should to sleeping in, the day is full of opportunities to overdo the wrong things and not do the right things.

Stay present at the moment so that even when you think you've messed up royally you can pick up where you left off and start over again. The day can still end strong.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Bad things happen to good people all of the time, and it's really hard to recover from when you feel like you've been dealt a dirty hand.

It will take you some time to feel able to trust again, but this pain won't last forever, even if it's hard at first.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Star

Ask the universe to give you a blessing.

You are a good person, and you don't ask for too much.

You may not 'deserve' everything, but fate is kinder than you realize.

When you say you're ready to receive, life often opens doors for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.