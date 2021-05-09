Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, May 10, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Monday, May 10, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The Sun, Moon, and Uranus are all in the sign of Taurus, and as bullish as we can be there's also a sense of feeling stuck.

Taurus in the tarot is about the Hierophant - old ways of doing things.

The Moon in Taurus amplifies the difficulty we feel when a change first starts to take place, but don't lose hope.

Changes are always tough, but balance is required throughout the day.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Monday, May 10, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

You have a lot to think about. You typically rush into things without really planning, but this time is different.

You don't want to miss out on a good thing, but at the same time, it's expensive to just jump into a project or situation feet first and not have some sort of plan in place.

If you really want this time to be successful, be cautious.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

You're starting all over, and starts are always a bit wobbly. You go in thinking you know everything and then later you realize that you should have brought one item or another.

Be patient with yourself. Just like Rome wasn't built in a day, your life will take time to build as well.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

You need to be on point. Even if your heart isn't into this, you don't want to do a halfway job.

You want to do your best. Other people will see your work and judge you by the legacy you leave behind.

If you just do what you think needs to be done minimally, you might lose the respect of your peers and yourself, too.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

You have to keep certain things to yourself at times.

You can't spill the beans to everyone you meet. Your secrets are your own. Guard them.

An instant connection still warrants a building of trust. You want to let someone get to know you first and earn your intimacy.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

Having a specific set of steps that you follow each day can create the building blocks of success you need.

If you don't know what will work for your situation, try out what you have heard works for others who have once been in your shoes.

You might learn that you don't really have to figure everything out by yourself. Their system will do!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

Nothing seems to be happening.

Maybe you're not getting calls back or any response to your resume or inquiries.

It's so frustrating. Beyond demotivation, but this will pass, even though this moment feels like foreve.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

A lot is at stake, so any choices you make you need to be sure that you can commit to.

You don't have a lot of time to figure things out, so this is when you may want to just try something for a short while to see if it fits your situation.

Then, if you don't like something about what you're doing, you can modify it until you're truly happy.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

You're ready to take on more responsibility, at work or maybe in your relationships. Maybe you hope someone would ask for your help, but it is better for you to volunteer and say specifically what you would enjoy.

If they don't want or need what you have to offer, no big deal.

At least you put the idea out there. Who knows? Maybe they will ask you in the future, and you'll be the first person they think of.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Don't judge yourself so harshly. So, you aren't perfect. Who is? You can do this great big thing you've put your mind to.

Try not to let the fear of failure stop you from experience the joy of success.

Take baby steps. You may surprise yourself by how naturally well you do in the end.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

You are ready to move forward. You have had enough with a particular situation. You've waited and given them plenty of time to respond.

You don't need to waste any more of your own precious time or resources. Your day is here, so why not claim it and enjoy your own life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Wealth is something you earn on your own effort, but it never hurts to have good people there to support you along your journey.

You have been blessed with a lot of individuals who gladly will give you their time.

Ask for help when you need it. It's good to know that you're not alone.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

When your feelings are still raw with emotion it can be tough to get out of your own way.

You will eventually heal and not get hurt so easily.

These things take time, and it's best to be kind and gentle with yourself a little more each and every day.

