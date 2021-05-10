Love Horoscope For Tuesday, May 11, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 11, 2021.

Mercury trine Saturn on Tuesday making the first part of the week ideal for having important conversations about money, living arrangements, and plans that need time and careful consideration.

​Mercury teams nicely with Venus in Gemini, too. With so much to talk about this extra boost of energy in communication is timely and feels like a blessing.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mercury trines Saturn bringing amazing strength to your relationships.

A good friend, some time, and a bit of solid advice are exactly what you need at this time.

Life is hard, and love can feel confusing, but a bit of stability goes a long way when you have someone you trust in your corner, giving you support when you feel like it's needed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Planning the future takes time, and you get some support from the day's astrology. Mercury trines Saturn and money talks could be done without too much arguing.

You may find it comforting to discover that you and your partner are on the same page with a lot of things. Reveal your desire to build wealth for the future.

Share what you hope your career looks like one day. Set your intentions out in the open so you can both explore what your future may hold, and how you will get there, eventually.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The lessons of love start and end with you. You are only able to learn as much as you're willing.

Mercury trines Saturn making it possible for you to see things in a new light and to grow your sensitivity to others.

You may be open to understanding your partner's shortcomings and strengths in ways that you had not before, and this can make all the difference.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Something you may have said in the past could feel like it's coming to haunt you.

Mercury trines Saturn and it's important to keep your secrets protected unless you truly want someone to know things about you that they would not unless you told them about it.

You have grown a lot as a person, and you're not the you that you were back then.

You may not need to share certain things because it will only dredge up old hurt feelings. Instead, it may be best to wait to see how much trust you can truly give - and these things do take time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mercury trines Saturn, and love could be blossoming right beneath your nose. Sometimes a relationship between friends can turn into something more.

You may be growing close to someone and a budding relationship could be exactly what you need, even if it was not what you were looking for when you started hanging out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Appreciating the little things can go a long way. The day-to-day of love can feel so simple, but it's so important not to take one another for granted.

Mercury trines Saturn, and you will find yourself focused on the day-to-day aspects of your relationship, and it can bring you closer than ever before.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your approach to love and how you romance others can feel challenged and resolved more than ever when Mercury trines Saturn. Saturn brings natural stability to the way you interact with your partner.

You may feel like taking care of them in a way that you have always wanted to but couldn't do to work or other responsibilities. Mercury helps you to understand yourself better and to explore why this matters to you so much.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You may feel challenged by love, but holding your ground and standing firm in your opinion works well for you.

There's strong stabilizing energy around when Mercury trines Saturn bringing attention to people who think that they know you best.

The truth is people only know you as much as you're willing to let them in. You may feel like you need to distance yourself more, for the sake of your sanity.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Talking things over with your partner brings you closer during Mercury trine Saturn all day.

There may be things that you or your partner need to change to make the relationship work, but you're willing to put in your best effort.

You may find that your partner is willing to meet you halfway, and do more of their share of work to help reduce some of the pressure you've been carrying.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Don't throw money at a problem hoping it will go away faster. Sometimes you just have to do the work on your own to understand what's at stake.

Mercury trines Saturn, so there are daily things to focus on this week. Look at your overall options to decide what your next steps will be when it comes to your existing relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's the small things you do each day that add up. You can build the bridge to your relationship or you can not worry about it at this time.

If you are feeling distant from your mate, Mercury trines Saturn offers to help you build the bridge you thought was gone forever. Take walks. Spend time chatting. Give your full attention.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Family matters, but there are times when you have to do things that are contrary to what a parent wants. It's you who has to decide whether or not to break things off.

Your relatives only know one side of the story, and trying to explain what's going on may be more information that's best kept to yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.