Love Horoscope For Monday, May 10, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 10, 2021.

Venus trines Pluto on Monday, and big things happen for love starting on Monday.

If you feel like you're not lucky in love, you may be feeling the effects of Venus square Jupiter before the planet of luck enters Pisces.

The New Moon takes place in the sign of Taurus, and on Monday the Moon in Taurus works hard to bring the possibility of renewed love to the surface as it clashes with Mars.

Tomorrow several zodiac signs will have a chance to hit the restart button in their relationships.

How does Monday's love horoscope have in store for you?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, May 10, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

What you want and how you feel align nicely as Mercury conjuncts Venus in your communication sector.

You have a way with words and put your ideas into motion.

This is a wonderful time to plan a trip or to update your dating profile if you're meeting new people online.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Going window shopping or buying a last-minute gift for someone you love can be a lot of fun while Mercury and Venus conjunct in Taurus.

If you're shopping for an engagement ring or want to build a business with your partner, the energy is there for you to chat about the future and make wonderful progress.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Confidence returns and you feel good in your own skin, which makes you feel like you can try new things and be a bit daring. Enjoy this sense of inner strength that you feel coming on.

Go outside. Don't sit at home and do nothing. Even if you just take a quick trip to the market, give your body a chance to enjoy the sun and to celebrate a love for life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The past often shows itself just when you least expect it.

An X or someone that you thought you'd never hear from again could reach out to say hello or to find closure.

This is your time to decide how far you're willing to remove boundaries you once felt you needed.

You can move forward with or without this experience, but always remember that the choice is yours.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Lean on your friends. There are times when you just want the company of a person you enjoy being around, and it does not have to feel romantic or beyond platonic.

Take a friend out for dinner or to go out thrift shopping and see the sights in your community.

Don't let the day go by without spending some of your time with a person who truly brings out the best in you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You desire more from your life, so the first step is to esteem yourself and view your needs as important.

It's so easy to lose sight of what you truly deserve when it comes to love.

You want to be open and receptive to others, but it doesn't have to be at the expense of yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Share who you truly are in the most beautiful way that you can.

In fact, imagine a love that is perfect. While no person is truly fallible, there is a way to reach your highest potential when you love someone.

Despite the challenges you face in your relationship or even moments of instability, aim to be your best self and show your greatest skills when it comes to loving well.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Love is a gift, and your generous side comes out in full display, and it will be so hard to hold back your love.

From buying trinkets that show you care to giving of your time and energy, you express your love in acts of service and gifts that make new memories that last.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Be all in. You have so many reasons to avoid falling in love with someone, but there are a bunch of great reasons to give in to what you're feeling.

Love is scary, even if you've never been hurt before. It's hard to give yourself over to someone, but it's also so powerful to know that you're brave enough to be vulnerable and open when the timing is right.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

When you love someone, be sure that it's done in healthy ways.

You may notice a few red flags throughout this week, and some of them are necessary to point out and discuss.

You might not like to be the one to bring up a tough conversation, but doing so in a loving way can be healing for both you and your partner.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Respect is so important to a relationship, and it's more expected that it's given without asking, even if someone claims it must be earned.

Your feelings could change dramatically and quickly should it seem someone is playing games with your heart. Pay attention to the signs.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Family has well-intended advice, but you may have trouble seeing their point of view.

You may find it hard to hear what is being said about your love life if you feel that things affect your autonomy.

It will take some work on your part to give compassion when you feel slightly pushed to make decisions that please others but don't fit with your own heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.