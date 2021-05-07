Your horoscope for tomorrow, May 8, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Saturday.

We get one more day with the Moon in lively Aries, so if you didn't get all your work, chores, or fun yesterday Saturday is sure to please.

Even though an Aries Moon fuels our need for excitement and can easily cause distractions to be oh, so tempting, the day's Moon square Saturn helps a little bit by pulling back impulsivity.

If your birthday is on May 8, 2021:

You are a Taurus zodiac sign ruled by the planet Venus.

You have a great laugh and people are attracted to your sense of humor. You find joy in the little things.

Famous Taureans who share your birthday include Spanish-American singer/songwriter Enrique Iglesias, actress Melissa Gilbert, and French actress/singer Nora Arnezeder.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, May 08, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Aries Moon speaks to Mars in Cancer and this brings attention to matters related to your family.

There can be an air of tension that seems to undermine most of your communication but don't take this to heart.

Saturn sends some stabilizing energy to help you remain focused on what matters most, even if it feels like there's more drama going on than you would like.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Aries Moon squares Mars in your solar house of communication, and prepare to have something strike a nerve that causes you to stubbornly avoid a person or give the silent treatment.

Focus on work instead to help you remain distracted until a situation dies down and life gets back to normal.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Don't loan money to friends unless you're sure it won't break your friendship.

You could feel pressured to give in, even if loaning what you have does not make financial sense for you either.

As tough as it can be, try to look at the entire situation. What will provide the greatest value? Maybe you can help in other ways without having to compromise your needs or ruin a relationship.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Career and work-related responsibilities can seem to encroach on your personal life.

You may at a place where you don't seem to have enough time to run your personal errands because you're putting in so much time in other things.

This is where you have to look at who can pitch in and help out in the family.

Perhaps a parent or sibling can pick up a chore that is ordinarily yours to help you get through the rest of the weekend.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You live and learn. Sometimes it takes a hard lesson to help you see that you are where you need to be.

You may bump into an ex or cross paths in some way with a person who broke your heart.

While this can send pangs through old wounds, they won't be strong as before. You'll see the benefit of the break, and perhaps even feel relieved that what you thought you wanted so badly didn't work out.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sharing so openly with a friend can be so hard to do, and when it happens in the middle of a heated conversation, it could be a shock to you both.

Take solace in knowing that sometimes people say things that they didn't mean to say. What matters is asking for forgiveness and trying to work through the issue as quickly as possible.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

An important event could be underway involving a business relationship or some sort of promise that you made to a partner for work.

When the Moon squares Mars, you may feel limited by what you can do, and need to excuse yourself so that you can get through some time-sensitive projects. More than likely, people will understand.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You have so much work to do and perhaps no desire to get through all your tasks.

The Aries Moon squares Mars in your beliefs sector and this makes the day perfect for leaning on your higher power.

Make time for breaks and to spend a few moments in prayer or meditation. The motto for the day is 'first things first'.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You want a bit of fun and some romance if you can get it. It just seems right to have these moments shared with someone else.

But even if you have no one who you can physically spend time with today, you can share your love of nature, beauty, or what's happening in your world by posting a video or photo via social media on Instagram or your Facebook.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

No one plans to start the day with a little head bumping over about something silly with their partner.

Sometimes a little rift in the communication can bring you closer together once the misunderstanding is worked through and you are able to see one another's side.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Some people you can talk things over with, and then there are times when you just have to ghost a person, block them and forget their name.

A tough decision on who you can afford to have in your life can hit close to home, but with a little help from Saturn who removes what you don't need in your life, it could be easier to let go than it was to hang on.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Take new steps and be brave with your financial decisions.

The day is full of discipline as you're able to hold back on choices that you often find undermine your progress, especially when you are out shopping.

You are building wisdom in how you approach challenging situations and saving money could become more habit than it has in your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.