Your horoscope for tomorrow, May 7, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Friday.

Start the day off with a big cup of coffee and have your planner ready to check off items on your to-do list.

There's not a lot of room for excuses, as we get a big boost of celestial energy on Friday.

The Moon leaves the deep waters of sleepy Pisces to enter the vitality of Aries making short-term projects easiest to target first for big results.

The action-oriented Aries Moon sextiles sensual Venus in Taurus giving us the motivation to make quick money and acquire things that we want and enjoy.

If you're into crypto, mining, or have some things to sell online via eBay, Craigslist, or Facebook marketplace, put your ads up early and watch your sales grow over the weekend.

Something important can change the direction of your career, too, and you can be the one to start that momentum during the busy Moon harmonizing with transformational Pluto in work-oriented Capricorn.

If your birthday is on May 7, 2021:

You are a Taurus zodiac sign ruled by the planet Venus.

You are a private and reserved person who loves your space.

Famous Taureans who share your birthday include Colombian reggaeton singer J. Balvin, Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, and American attorney and civil rights activist Kathleen Zellner.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, May 07, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You want to feel important, Aries, and your priorities feel pressing as the Moon leaves Pisces to enter your sign.

Your emotions have the potential to govern much of what you decide to do today.

This could lead to excessive force at work, which you don't need.

The Moon harmonizes with Pluto in Capricorn pushing you forward, but a gentle approach will be more successful for what you want to accomplish at this time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The pressure feels like it's mounting as the Moon enters Aries, your solar house of hidden enemies.

You may find that a situation rears an ugly head, early in the morning as Pluto and the transitting Moon speaks to each other.

Negative interaction is likely not going to lead to much more than stress if you allow it.

See things for what they are, and keep situations in perspective.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Sparks fly and you may feel interested in a variety of things.

Whenever the Moon is in Aries, things start to look up and your energy gets a boost.

This is a day to be optimistic, and hopeful. With the Moon harmonizing with Mercury in your sign all day, it can be easier for you to communicate your ideas, write letters or emails, and have important conversations.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters Aries and activates your sector of career and social status, and while this can feel like both a blessing and a curse, it's not the time to go into a mood when opportunity knocks.

The Aries Moon will speak with Mercury in your enemy territory. This can be where you need to stand up for yourself against a person who sometimes pushes your buttons.

Try not to let these soft spots show, but when a boundary does get crossed let whoever know that you aren't interested in drama today.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon in Aries is like getting to unwrap a gift that brings positivity into your life all day long.

The Moon in your personal philosophy sector gives you the OK to share your thoughts and opinions with others, which you will love to do.

Just note that you may have a habit of dominating the conversation as the Moon does work in harmony with chatty Mercury in Gemini throughout the day.

What can help is to remember to take a big breath between sentences, and when someone interrupts let them have their turn. It will be back to you in no time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

A small window of opportunity opens for you, and it can be so brief that you will almost miss it if you take too long to respond.

The Moon in Aries brings energy to your shared resource sector, and this can reveal itself in the form of a quick one-moment-in-time opportunity.

From being offered a trip or a chance to chime in to share an opinion, pay close attention to the small things that seem to give you something of value but need your attention immediately.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Life gets busier than usual when the Moon zips out of Pisces and enters Aries, your solar house of relationships and commitments.

You may be inclined to over-extend yourself, just to prove you're on board with an idea or something that you don't want to miss out on.

However, this is not the time to do more than you know your schedule allows, no matter how well-intentioned you are. Take a raincheck when you can.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Delegate what you can as your day is set to be full of productivity, and the more you can get done, the better, especially before Mercury enters its shadow phase this weekend.

The Moon in Aries brings out the type of intensity that you love into your daily duties sector, and even though getting things done is where you shine, try not to be wound up too tightly in the name of work before the day is over.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mercury works overtime in your sector of commitments and relationships and you could be texting, emailing, and chatting a lot for nothing if you aren't careful to monitor your time.

The Moon in Aries brings a strong desire for you to feel connected to something and perhaps to someone.

Perhaps it will be better to schedule something face-to-face to get all the details out quickly or via a Zoom call to spare you miscommunications, lost meaning, and frustration that comes with back-and-forth chatting.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Change is in the air, and this time around it could happen suddenly.

You may find it hard to resist going with the flow when the Aries Moon harmonizes with Pluto in your sign all day.

This is your chance to make things happen especially if you have been waiting for the right moment.

Feel the nudge to do something important, perhaps that is your signal to get moving.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus in your creativity sector speaks with the Moon in Aries, which can give you a desire to be creative and to try new things. Schedule some time just to think through a fresh idea.

Perhaps do something simple, like doodling, coloring, or just going out for a drive and listening to your favorite songs - especially the ones that help you to think.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Keep tabs on your checking account and try not to give in to an impulse buy.

You may feel like you need it now, and the fear of missing out can have you spend way more than you really want to.

If you have to hit click, let yourself put things in the shopping cart, but follow the 24-hour rule where you sleep on a decision before finally checking out.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.