Love Horoscope For Monday, May 3, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 3, 2021.

Communication in relationships is so important, and on Monday we all become more analytical and curious about love and what it means to be a good partner.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Gemini on Monday at 10:47 p.m. EST. Mercury in an air sign helps us to detach so we can solve problems with others easier.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, May 03, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love is something to talk about, and when you care you're an open book.

You have a beautiful mind, and it's good when you can share your thoughts with someone. This is a time for intimate moments and long, elaborate conversations.

Perhaps a road trip is in order while Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Gemini activating your solar house of communication.

You are learning to understand and explore the past with an open heart and mind.

You will want to have someone close to be able to share what you're thinking and how you're growing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

People often fight over money, and you may find that it's hard for you to compromise when it comes to finances.

This can be an area of contention for you for a few weeks as Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Gemini activating your solar house of money.

Your more possessive side can start to rear its uglier head, and this can be hard on others who just want to be there for you.

You may want to pay special attention to when your focus is solely on what you have and when you aren't interested in having others around. In other words, keep your spirit in check.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love changes you for the better. Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Gemini activating your solar house of personal development, and you could be motivated by another person to look at your life in a new way and make some much-needed changes.

Perhaps your partner has been voicing concern about how much television you watch lately, or maybe you're playing too many video games and not going out like you used to do.

You can look at the criticisms you're receiving and take a closer look to see if there's any truth in their words.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your higher power can help you learn to love in ways you never dreamed of.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Gemini activating your solar house of spirituality, and you're being called to a higher form of love and dedication.

Your purpose is to be open to receive the type of love that's unconditional. If you've been settling lately for less than what you know you deserve, rethink. your choices.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Have faith in others, and also trust yourself. Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Gemini activating your solar house of friendships, and this is a beautiful time for you to work on the core values of your relationships with others.

Faith is something that often wanes when times are difficult. Try to see the best in the people in your life. Be willing to give someone the benefit of the doubt.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Have a spirit of gentleness.

There's something so beautiful and attractive about your softer side.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Gemini activating your solar house of social status and your public reputation, and this could be the time where you start to establish a new way of interacting with people in your life.

You can start small. Focus on where you have been hyper-critical in the past.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

In love, a lot of what you need to be vulnerable starts with a centered spirit.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Gemini activating your solar house of beliefs. Ask yourself: what is it that you believe about love?

Are you cynical or do you doubt that it truly lasts? Perhaps you're still feeling burned from a past situation that is keeping you from being balanced in your perception of a new relationship that's blooming.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Don't keep your gratitude and appreciation to yourself. Tell the other person.

Sometimes you may keep your love, loyalty, and depth of concern to yourself for fear of overwhelming the other person.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Gemini activating your solar house of secrets, and this is the time to share what you're feeling inside. Speak from the heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Express your sincerity. Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Gemini activating your solar house of commitments, and this may be the time where you want to say how you truly hope things will last.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

There's often an unspoken understanding when you're dating that if you're together, you are not seeing others.

But it's a sweet part of a relationship to hear that you want to make things official. Just to know that you've still got a bit of old-fashioned sweetness can really touch your lover's heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Reclaim your personal power, especially if you've been giving it away because you're in love.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Gemini activating your solar house of health, and you may feel like it's important to start taking a step back in your relationship.

When relationships are new, most people tend to go all-in and forget that other parts of themselves.

It's best to try to find a complete balance between your career, personal life, and romantic life so that you don't lose sight of who you are as a whole person.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

What you find romantic may not be the same for others. So, you have to teach someone you love how to show they are.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Gemini activating your solar house of romance, and this is a wonderful time for you to demonstrate in action what you really love.

Maybe you prefer to have a picnic out together instead of being bought flowers. Perhaps you would find holding hands in private more desirable than PDA.

Whatever touches your heart, don't assume that your partner knows, and then be upset when you don't get it. Show them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You are naturally flexible and willing to be self-sacrificing, but sometimes it's better to go against your nature.

Mercury enters the zodiac sign of Gemini activating your solar house of authority figures, and you may start to see that you give in too easily more often than you should.

Speak up for yourself on matters that you know you typically are quiet on but dislike. Show that you have a backbone and are willing to give a bit of resistance when you disagree.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.