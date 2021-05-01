Love Horoscope For Sunday, May 2, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 2, 2021.

You may already be thinking about a particular someone from the past and wonder if they are thinking of you too.

With Mercury and Venus working so closely in Taurus, what used to be comfortable can return for reflection.

Venus in Taurus can get stuck in the past, but now is the time to get unstuck.

Mercury prepares to enter its shadow period on May 7th and this is when we start to feel the tremors of the 2021 retrograde season begin.

People start to come back around. Closure can take place, and sometimes you learn a lesson about love.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, May 02, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Invest in your sanctuary. You need a space that's all your own, even if it's just a corner desk at your house.

Even if you love your partner and family more than anything in the world, a little bit of me-time goes a long way.

Give that gift of privacy and personal time to yourself. You will thrive when you do, and you'll have more love to give because your emotional cup has been filled with self-care.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Change is inevitable. Even when you grow with your partner in the best way you both have times when you simply are no longer the same person.

This is nothing to lament or to feel sorry for. It's an opportunity to explore one another's hearts in a new way and get to know each other once again.

Plan a date night or intend to discover what new likes are there. You can learn how to rebuild and make adjustments. This is what love does.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You have to let go of a grudge. You know how hard it is to look at when a person makes a mistake and still see them as a good person. It takes time to forgive someone you love when they have made a mistake.

There are things that don't always make sense when you're just being human.

But the most important thing is to let go of what you feel that's negative. It hurts you the most when you hold these emotions inside. To heal the relationship, try to start with yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There's nothing like the love of a good friend. You have someone in your life that treasures you.

You may not get all that you need from your intimate relationship when it comes to being understood but people have their limitations.

This is where a friend steps in and takes your hand and helps you to see that life is sweet.

Celebrate your relationship and don't be afraid to say I love you, even if it's not in a romantic way. They will love to hear it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your dreams of love can become a reality. It feels hard to be single when you've been waiting for so long to find the right person to love.

The pandemic has not made it easier. It has made you wonder where you will have the chance to meet more people.

Things are getting better so don't give up on your dreams or turn cynical. Hang on to the belief that love does not give up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Hope has no timeline. You have so much within you to look forward to, and these hardships are only teaching you more about life and love.

You may not have wished to go through this experience. It can be hard to hang in there.

But what you may see is the beauty of a strong relationship that came through tough times because you refused to turn your back on the one you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Share your belief and hope with another. Everyone needs to hear an encouraging word and something kind.

When you notice that your loved one is struggling with feelings of sadness or loneliness, let them lean on you.

You are the voice of reason at times when things aren't going to plan. Share the truth, and that is this too shall pass.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Love's timing is perfect. There is an amazing thing going on behind the veil that you may not see. The universe wants to see you happy. It wants you to succeed.

If you need support or a feeling that you are where you need to be, ask your higher power to be there to help you. Love is always willing to share hope, encouragement, and strength when you're in need.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Pay attention to what's going on around you. You are at the right place at the right time. Right now, your heart is going through a spiritual awakening.

You are seeing things with fresh eyes, and understanding love in a way that you hadn't before. It's a process that's slowly unfolding.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Trust in the power of love.

Love is more than the romantic stuff. Its expression extends beyond emotions.

There are going to be days that you don't feel love is there, but the actions you do show your commitment, and the emotions follow later. For today, be a servant of love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Reflect on how you feel.

You have learned to trust certain things, but when you are uncertain about what you want or how you feel it's time for introspection. It's not ideal to make hasty choices that you've not thought out yet.

Don't rush to break off a relationship or even to jump into one until you've thought things through and have a strong understanding of what you want.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Talking about things with your mate requires balance. You may be listening a lot more than you do talking.

You may be hearing things that you don't want to hear because it hurts. You will have your turn to process what's said, and also have things you'd like to share.

The dynamic of being intimate with a person may come down to the words you use. Let them flow. Don't try to hold back when you know needs to be spoken.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.