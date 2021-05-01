Your horoscope for tomorrow, May 2, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Sunday.

Love sci-fi shows? Have a thing for books about the future? Sunday is the perfect time to curl up with a book or binge-watch your favorite Discovery channel episodes.

The Moon leaves work-oriented Capricorn to enter the enlightened energy of Aquarius. We are more than curious. We focus on the facts and celebrate individuality.

If your birthday is on May 2, 2021:

You are a Taurus zodiac sign ruled by the planet Venus.

You have a way with words. When you enter the room people notice you. You are easy to make friends with and your loyalty runs deep.

Famous Taureans who share your birthday include American actor and former wrestler, Dwayne Johnson "The Rock", and Chinese singer-songwriter and rapper, Huang Zitao.

Zodiac signs you are most compatible with include Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, May 02, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

There's nothing like a jump start to the week. You may not like to sit around and wait for things to happen, so you could just decide what the heck? You'll do it yourself.

The Moon leaves Capricorn to enter the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of friendships later today.

This is the time to really branch out and check in with clients, contacts, and people you want to chat with this upcoming week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You do enjoy working, and when the Moon leaves Capricorn to enter the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of career and social status.

Even though it's a weekend, it's still a day to make a good impression or to move your career forward.

If you're working from home, it will be hard to resist spending an afternoon on your computer making some connections before the start of the workweek.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Try to catch the sunrise or the sunset. The Moon leaves Capricorn to enter the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of higher learning and spiritual beliefs

It's the perfect day for reading some Rumi, spending time on the beach with your yoga mat for some meditation, or connecting with your higher power and starting the week focused on your faith.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Nothing is ever easy when you're trying to make a financial deal, but this is not a time to throw in the towel and give up.

The Moon leaves Capricorn to enter the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of secrets and shared resources. So dig for what you think is there.

If you're looking for a home loan or some sort of financial assistance to help you open a business or get something important accomplished, keep looking. Do your due diligence.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This is your shot to make a connection and one that will last for a long while.

The Moon leaves Capricorn to enter the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of commitments and partnerships.

Put on your business cap. Perhaps you've got some deals you want to make or have an idea that you would love to set into motion.

Check out opportunities. See what friends are doing to make additional money. You may get some pointers that you need to help you with your own situation.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Put your priorities in order and start with the area of your health.

You have a lot that you want to accomplish in life, so don't let your mind fool you into thinking that you have plenty of time and you can start tomorrow.

The Moon leaves Capricorn to enter the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of daily duties and health. If you have time, plan your meals for the week. Stock up the fridge. Cook up some fresh snacks so that you have things prepared for the rest of the week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Make time for fun. Don't let the day go by without doing one thing that brings a smile to your face.

The Moon leaves Capricorn to enter the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of creativity, so Sunday is made for you to let your inner child out for play. Enjoy doodling.

Pull out your adult coloring books and finish that one page. Maybe try a new temporary box of color for your hair or buy a book that you really have wanted to read.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Demand respect. The Moon leaves Capricorn to enter the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of authority figures, and the truth is sometimes people in your life refuse to accept that you've changed.

You don't have to spend the day trying to explain yourself or saying that you're sorry for a decision that you made. Be bold and speak up or sit quietly in your confidence.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Start talking about the future and make plans. You may be a bit reserved or shy about the future since things still feel slightly uncertain, but there's no harm in dreaming. Much of what we speak becomes reality for us.

As the Moon leaves Capricorn to enter the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of communication and travel, this is the time to start thinking about where you'd like to go.

Plant seeds. Talk about it, and let yourself get excited about the future vacation you will take.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Get what you want out of life, and if you can't now, work for it, and in time you will have what you need.

The Moon leaves Capricorn to enter the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of money and personal property, and so this is your time to be intentional.

If you want a new car, or to buy a house, don't let the current market intimidate you. Lots of good things can happen and play into your favor when you the right attitude in place.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

If ever there was a time to pamper and focus some energy on yourself, Sunday is it.

The Moon leaves Capricorn to enter the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of identity and personal development.

So, take some time to listen to a podcast while doing dishes. If the weather is nice, why not catch some sun while reading a good book or video chatting with a friend. Go to the mall and see what's on sale.

Don't forget the discount rack. Treat yourself to something that makes you excited about wearing it. You deserve to feel special.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

People hide things for a reason, especially when they are trying to mislead you or be dishonest.

It could be shame that's keeping the details away from you, but while the Moon leaves Capricorn to enter the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of hidden things, it's time for you to let your super-sleuth side out.

You might have to ask a few probing questions to get to the heart of the matter. But don't expect to find what you're looking for too easily. You will have to search to find the deets.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.