Love Horoscope For Saturday, May 1, 2021

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 1, 2021.

We are so close to knowing what we want, and yet the feeling can remain elusive at times.

With Venus and Mercury slowly breaking away from the influence of Uranus in Taurus, clarity can find its way back to the surface soon.

The Moon remains in diligent and dedicated Capricorn, and this plays to an advantage for lovers who are on the fence about breaking up or staying together.

For singles, Saturday invites comforts like food, strolls in the park or time with a friend, and to find love in simple pleasures.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, May 01, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, take a deep dive and explore your shadow self. Love has this funny way of finding the cracks in our personality and character.

So, why wait for someone else to help you see where you need to work on yourself? Do the work before that time comes, so when the love you're after enters your life you can embrace the experience feeling like a whole and healed person.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Be confident in your inner strength. There's always so much pressure to focus on your external beauty, but these things fade and anyone can be beautiful on the outside.

Your inner being is what makes you such a treasure. Spend some time dedicated to embracing the core of your essence, and let yourself be sure that this is what makes you worthwhile.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Each day is an opportunity to start fresh with the one you love. You have a new beginning before you.

Set your mind to enjoy what the day brings. Don't invite the past to come into the day. It's tempting to hold on to what you know, but then you miss out on the beauty of tomorrow and today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love can be beautiful. It does come with some less pleasant parts, but you have a chance to learn and grow through this experience. You have to be patient.

There is room to explore what your relationship can be. You may not even want to know how deeply things can go because you're afraid, but don't be. A wonderful thing is happening for you now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's so important to remain truthful to yourself. When you are in a relationship your partner acts as a mirror to your real self and even to your shadow side.

There may be something you spot in your mate that you dislike, but if you see it in them, chances are you may also see the same thing in yourself if you looked hard enough.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Love is part hope and part courage. You may not know what to think right now. Things are changing and feel unpredictable. You have to take a risk, even if it's small.

You may not fully know what the outcome of your decision will be, but when you're a couple, you can work on the challenges together.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your dreams may be vivid right now. There are secrets that your subconscious mind may be revealing to you about your love life that your mind and heart no longer want to conceal.

It could be that you're learning what needs healing and gaining a better understanding of what your heart's condition is, especially when it comes to love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You need some time alone, perhaps with your partner or by yourself. Life gets so busy that dating and spending time enjoying each other's company can feel unimportant.

But, it's what keeps you feeling connected. Make it a priority and try to remember what it was that brought you together in the first place.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You're at a point where things are about to change, and this is where the work of love gets hard. You don't have to know how you will climb this mountain or get through this tough time.

You just have to know if you want to do it. You need to decide if it's worth your time or if you will give this relationship another try.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Good romantic love leaves a wonderful feeling of peace and harmony in your spirit. You have to allow yourself permission to feel good about being on the receiving end of gentle love.

You may prefer to be the giving one in your relationship, but sometimes it's so nice to let another person show you how much they care. So receive graciously.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You may feel like your love life is not going so well, but that's only part of the story. There's so much love, care, and concern all around you.

You may be focusing on just one person and how they feel about you, but there are lots of people who appreciate and value your presence in their life.

You have been blessed with friends and family who always have your back.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Claim your inner courage, and if you feel like things could be better, then don't compromise. You are your own authority when it comes to love.

You get to decide how someone will treat you. If you want to find ways to make your relationship healthier, then say that's what you're after and aim to get it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.