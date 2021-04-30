Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, May 1, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Saturday, May 1, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.
With our intuition getting a boost of energy from Saturday's Master Number Life Path 11, lessons that present themselves right now should not be ignored.
Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Saturday, May 01, 2021.
Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Magician
Aries, you are confident and self-assured. You know what you bring to the table, and so you want to own your independence.
You're talented, resourceful, and truly skilled in areas that people are willing to pay you for doing.
Hang your shingle out and see where they may be a market for what you bring to the table.
You may be surprised that something you do you could do as a part-time gig and get paid.
Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Judgement
You are stubborn at times, so when you have an opinion, you want to give it and this can sometimes have you looking pushy.
There is a time and place for everything and sharing an opinion may not always be necessary.
Sometimes people aren't ready to receive advice because they need to figure it out for themselves.
You may not be able to change their mind anyway, and if you can't handle someone doing their own thing after you've warned them, it's better just not to go there at all.
Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The Sun
You have such a sunny disposition, that at times people may think you're being a little bit fake.
You know that you've learned to get through tough times and that when you work hard everything eventually turns out for the best.
Rain or shine, good and bad, this is the attitude you carry with you through life, and it's serving you well, even now.
Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Star
Have faith. It's so easy to lose sight of the way the universe works when you're knee-deep in the middle of a challenging situation. Some things are meant to grow you.
You may not understand the reason why you're in this mix-up but what you learn from it will not only make you stronger, but it will build confidence in yourself, your higher power, and those you trust.
Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: The Moon
You never know until you try. You may be thinking that you should keep your guards up.
You've built a wall around your heart because you didn't get treated in the way you thought you should in your last relationship.
But, maybe this time is a little bit different. You won't know if you can trust someone until you give them a chance. Start smalll.
Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The Hanged Man
You don't like to wait, but every once in a while it's necessary.
You're ready to move forward with this big move, but your partner and perhaps your family still need a little time to adjust to the change.
Be patient. Don't worry that you'll miss out. Give them room to warm up to the idea. You'll all be happier when everyone is on the same page, willingly.
Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Queen of Cups
You're a loving soul. There's just something about your soft-spoken and gentle approach with people that warms people up to you.
This is just the touch that's needed in your relationships today. Be yourself, and let your kindness show without reservation.
Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Page of Swords
A new idea and a fresh perspective are helpful. You need a friend to give you a bit of insight into your situation.
Everyone comes with their own level of experience, and it's so nice when people are willing to open up and share them with each other.
Don't dismiss what you hear. There's always a nugget of wisdom within what's spoken.
Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Four of Cups
Manage your emotions. You're excited. You have big plans, but not everything has to be shared with the world so transparently.
You wear your heart on your sleeve, and you like to be a standup person.
But the thing is that not everyone lives by the same rules, and you may be caught up in an emotional bout of disappointment if you think that they do. Everyone has free will.
Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Four of Swords
You need some R&R. Rest and relaxation are due because you've had a busy and tough week.
You can only slay for so long until you suddenly have to crash into bed for a nice, long nap. Turn the phone on airplane mode. Let someone else do the dishes. Get the rest that you need this weekend.
Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Knight of Wands
Take a walk. A fresh idea can come to you when you are fresh and mentally clear.
If you're feeling like your imagination has taken a deep dive and you're clean out of new ideas, then go on a little nature trail and let your mind and body connect with nature. It will be so good for your spirit.
Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Six of Wands
Have faith in yourself and who you are. You may feel insecure at times, but trust in your capabilities.
You are loving and kind. Don't underestimate the power of what you can do when you set your mind on achieving a goal.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.