Love Horoscope For Thursday, April 29, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 29, 2021.

We're at a place where we need more honesty.

Our feelings crave it. Our minds know that when things are out in the open, the problems are easier to deal with.

We are ready to grow up, and this is an emotional reaction to life. Mars in Cancer heightens sensitivity, and Pluto retrograde makes the intensity greater than ever before.

This is a time to be aware. Mercury is getting ready to change signs once again. Soon it will be in communicative and curious Gemini where it will go retrograde mid-May.

There's no time for playing games. We have better things to do.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You finally found someone that you really enjoy talking to and being with. It's been so long, Aries, that you felt this sense of home when in the presence of someone else.

This can be scary even if you're filled with wonder and awe. Allow yourself a moment to process your feelings of love. This is the real deal.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your heart has been through a lot over the last year, and you may feel like you can't handle another disappointment, especially not in your love life.

You are ready to take some time to think and to explore what's in your heart. Perhaps being single for a short period of time is a good idea. You could use this time for healing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's not good for you to remain in a toxic situation. When things aren't working out, you can keep trying to go back into the ring again and give it a go, or you can start to see a break from each other as a means to learn if you really can love in a way that you know you should or if you are not right for each other anymore.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are who you hang out with. Of course, you're a unique person with wants and needs, but you can change. What influences the way you love others is what you remain around when you have free time.

If you don't understand why things feel the way they do, then try to level up and hang around with problem-solvers or people who are desiring to live their lives to the fullest.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Quiet confidence in yourself is so important. When you feel confident, you attract people into your life who will respect you for who you are.

And if you don't, you'll know that you need to improve the situation by removing yourself from the problem - without settling for less than you deserve.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Love can turn your life upside down, but every trial and good experience is an opportunity to learn something new about love.

You don't have to compromise in order to be loved or to have the type of relationship you dream about. What you can do is learn how to love people where they are and work on yourself, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It takes time for two people to become an interdependent couple. You are learning new ways to be selfless and giving.

Your partner is also learning how to let you into areas of their life that they once owned all by themselves. Areas of selfishness may reveal themselves at times, but be patient. Love will find a way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

This is a time to enjoy things and to celebrate what love means. Finding love is a miracle all by itself. There are so many things that can stand in the way of true love manifesting in your life.

And, here you are after healing your heart from the past, sharing a moment with someone you love. Your love has come around full circle once again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Count your blessings. It's good to start the day filling your mind and spirit with the memory and thought of what you have and how much you are grateful.

The smallest things in life that make you feel loved and happy can add up quickly once you start to make a list.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Be open and generous with your heart. Gifts only can go so far, but to share a piece of your love and to open your heart to someone is a treasure.

It takes a lot of courage and willingness to allow yourself to let go when you're scared, but it feels wonderful to let someone catch you when you're falling in love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Go beyond friendship. Love the world. You learn how to love from family and the people you grew up with, and you also can learn to love others by the type of company you keep each day.

Aim to be around individuals who embrace love and tolerance of everyone. You'll find that you feel happier when you are surrounded by loving and caring people who know no bounds.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Speak with kindness. Lavish your loved one with words of praise and affirmations, and you may find it is reciprocated. It feels so good to be told that you are missed or that someone wants you.

You will love to hear that you have captured your partner's heart, and they will love your dedication and commitment to your relationship.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.