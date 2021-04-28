Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, April 29, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, April 29, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology.

The day's numerology brings attention to Life Path 2 energy, also known as 'The Harmonizer'.

The truth is harmonizing isn't always easy. There are people who like to rock the boat and challenge the status quo.

Taurus season has really driven home a solid reminder that sometimes following rules isn't such a bad thing.

Doing the right thing can keep things from going haywire, but there are times when the rules do need to be challenged, and perhaps change, not broken.

This is where the Moon in Sagittarius has our mental wheels turning, and be forewarned, this zodiac loves to speak up about what isn't right in the world.

You may also be bolder in your expression on Thursday, too.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Thursday, April 29, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: Nine of Wands

Face your fears, Aries. You know what it's like to be afraid and uncertain at times. But here you are.

You've made it this far. You'll keep growing and advancing during tough times, even if you think that the moment will do you in.

You don't need to be scared that you're going to run out of luck. You make it when you need to.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

Taurus, you are a money sign, and even the wealthiest of people can struggle with financial problems at times.

So, you've hit a patch where the income isn't flowing as steady or as much as you'd like.

You'll figure out a way to make ends meet. You're resourceful like that.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Two of Wands, reversed

Gemini, the problem is that you've got a lot of things that you're interested in so picking just one is not easy.

You may feel like something is missing when you are having to do only one thing right now.

Console yourself with a reminder that this is just for a moment. Eventually, you can be back to your curious self again.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: The High Priestess, reversed

You feel it in your gut, Cancer. You know that someone isn't being 100 percent with you.

You don't need to ask if they are telling the truth. You already know that their honesty may not be as real as they claim.

So, don't put all your trust in the situation if you're unsure. Listen to your heart and guard up if you need to.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Five of Swords, reversed

Leo, things have been rough, but now you're ready to make lemonade out of lemons.

You didn't intend to have to hit such a low point in your life, but things happened.

You're making the most of a negative situation by learning the lessons the universe is trying to teach you. Your life will turn the corner soon.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: King of Pentacles

You've got goals, and you've also got a plan in place. Your ambitious right now, Virgo. So, your time is valuable as are your resources and energy.

Your friends may be sad or disappointed that you can't spend as much time with them right now. But, they know how important this is for you. When it's done, they will celebrate your success and happiness.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Seven of Wands

Be brave. You have a lot of conviction in this area of life. What you see and how you can advocate for this particular cause makes you an ideal ally to help others.

You know how important it is to be both fair and to keep a level head. You may not always feel like you are the right person for this role, but you are.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Ten of Cups, reversed

So, you miscalculated how much time this would take, and now you regret not realizing it soon. You can't back peddle your way out of this situation.

And, it's though to think about the money you're losing now that the project is extended.

Take the lessons and put a price tag on them. They are priceless making what you're going through an invaluable lesson.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: King of Cups, reversed

You were never made for silence, Sagittarius. You've been holding a lot of your thoughts and feelings inside, and this is not like you.

It could cause you to feel sad and down because you're not able to speak your mind. It's a risk you will need to decide to take, but do you really want to stuff your feelings inside.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: King of Wands, reversed

It's been a long week already, and there's still a week left to complete. You are tired, Capricorn, and it's not like you to give up this easy.

You can try to push through and make all your appointments, but sometimes you just have to respect your body when it says enough and you need to take things slowly and settle down.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: Two of Pentacles, reversed

Are there absolutes? Aquarius, you may find yourself challenging what others believe and what you think, too. You may see the world through a new lens.

Reality may not have been so obvious to you in the past, but you're starting to see things for what they are.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: Six of Wands

Feel good about your contributions. You've held on to your faith and your confidence, even when you thought that you weren't so strong.

Now, look at where you are. You've come so far. it's time for you to celebrate this beautiful life. you've created, and the best part is that things will only continue to get better.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.