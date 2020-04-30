Now's your chance to change!

It's Thursday night and you're falling asleep to The Office.

You haven't been getting much sleep lately and tonight is the night where you feel exhausted beyond belief.

After ten minutes, you doze off into a very deep sleep.

After a couple of dreams and one nightmare, you find yourself awake, looking around your darkened room wondering if the pile of clothes on your chair is an actual Demogorgon.

So, why do you wake up at 3 a.m.?

There may be a spiritual meaning that explains why you wake up at 3 a.m. each night or roughly around the same time.

Are you the type of person who can easily go back to sleep because you're an actual fearless warrior?

Or are you like me, who lays awake and wonders why the sleep Gods have awoken me at such an odd time of the night?

If the answer is yes to the above question, you're in for a real treat!

A lot of people experience waking up from their slumber and not really paying mind to what it might mean.

Maybe you're not into the theories everyone comes up with, but it's worth knowing just what kind of reasoning there may be to waking up at specific hours of the night.

Waking up at certain times of the night, specifically between the hours of 2 a.m.- 5 a.m., can mean so many interesting things.

Today, we are going to talk about why you may be waking up at 3 a.m.

The most common explanation of waking up at this time can be a spiritual awakening commencing!

Yes, that's right. Some say that 3 a.m. is the hour where the spiritual world and the physical world are weak.

Maybe something from the spiritual world wants your attention or maybe your guardian angel is trying to alert you of important news.

Next time this happens, tell them to get lost and try you in the morning.

What it means when you wake up at 3 a.m., spiritually:

You wake up at 3 a.m. because you are experiencing incredible sadness.

During these hours, it is commonly associated with an overwhelming feeling of sadness.

You may wake up during this time because of your subconscious feeling down because of something that you have been experiencing.

The best thing for you to do if this is how you're feeling is to try to find the reason why you've been feeling sad.

Before you go to bed, engage in activities that bring joy into your life.

You woke up at 3 a.m. because you're coming back from the dream world.

Another common meaning of waking up during this time is Astral Projection.

You've probably heard about this term once or twice but like me, you probably haven't gone deep into investigating what this phenomenon actually is.

Astral Projection is basically when your soul returns from the dream world to the real world.

Your sleep was broken at 3 a.m. because you are your worst critic.

You may be very hard on yourself and the work you produce, and this may be a sign for you to ease up on yourself!

Not everything about you or your life has to be perfect.

You place yourself and others on high pedestals but once either of the two do not meet those expectations, it frustrates you incredibly.

For this reason, you may have trust issues with a lot of people who enter your life.

Even though you know not everyone will betray you, there is something deep down that says otherwise.

Your guardian angel may be contacting you at 3 a.m., which is why you woke up.

If you have ever woken up at 3:33 a.m., this may be a sign that your guardian angel is trying to contact you!

All those things you have been praying or manifesting is now coming back to you, in the spiritual form!

How awesome is it to have your very own angel coming to you in a time of vulnerability to help you understand why you may be thinking of some of these things?

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationships.