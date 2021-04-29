Welcome to your May 2021 Monthly Tarot card reading! I've laid out the cards for each zodiac sign, and it sure does look like we're in for a lesson-packed month of May.

This month we come to understand that everything that happens to us is in some way, our responsibility.

May 2021 is about accountability.

We are, indeed, responsible for our lives and our behavior. In the same way, that perception is everything, responsibility - a very hard lesson to completely understand - is what we're working with.

Once we get the idea of how we are truly responsible for how the book of our lives is written, we come to know exactly how powerful it is to be a human being.

May is always a beautiful month, and many people feel this way.

But we are individuals and we experience this beautiful month in the way that only we can - when we take responsibility for our actions. Let's make those actions loving and kind.

May 2021 monthly tarot card reading, by zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Eight of Cups

This month's keywords: Forward, create, independence, and optimism.

May is going to gift you with an abundance of love - and accomplishment. At this point in your life, you are someone who has worked hard to build relationships; you have no intention to let those connections go to waste, and so May is going to be spent tending to friendships and get-togethers.

You are a very loved person, and those in your social circle tend to both trust you and rely upon you for guidance and wisdom.

A friendship like yours is rare, and so those in your circle cherish you for who you are, in all of your uniqueness. May is also going to have you scheduling events and things to do for the rest of the summer.

You've built such a solid foundation - everything is in order, with very little promise of chaos.

You can take this month to work on yourself without much worry about taking care of anyone else.

It's all good in May, and what you do today is going to allow you even more freedom in June.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Six of Pentacles, reversed

This month's keywords: clarity, focus, listen, discernment, and persistence.

Setbacks are par for the course this month, but they are nothing you can't handle, nor are they too upsetting. What's bound to happen is a miscommunication that happens at the top of the month and creates the condition for the rest of the month.

It could come in the form of getting information wrong from a friend or misinterpreting someone's words and paying a dire price due to that misunderstanding.

There's a very good chance that this setback-in-motion is work-related, and though your money and finances are safe - you may not be as happy with what is going on in May as you were at a previous time.

This is a good month for sorting things out; you are such a strong and driven person - it's time to put that strength into focus.

You crave a new start - you feel the ambition for more in your bones. It's time to kiss laziness goodbye and welcome into your life the concept of direction and concentration.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): The Lovers, reversed

This month's keywords: remember, connection, attitude, perception, and foundation.

When we receive The Lovers card in reverse, we automatically get nervous - do not worry, this isn't a sign of anything negative.

What it is definitely a sign of is the idea that you must pay close attention to your relationships - romantic or platonic, as they are like flowers - they need attention.

And you may have to play the role of sunshine and water, so to speak. If we leave our love life to do its thing, oftentimes it does nothing, and one day we wake up to find that we have no love life.

This is a warning card, and it says that in May, you may very well be someone who is in the process of neglecting the very best thing in your life, your partner - or your good friend.

Friends and lovers are the best part of our lives, we cannot take them for granted, nor can we just assume they'll always be there - even if we ignore them.

Use this beautiful month to grow back the trust you may be in danger of losing with your partner.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): The Wheel of Fortune, reversed

This month's keywords: plan, devote, think, discipline, and positivity.

There is no clearer sign than getting The Wheel of Fortune card in reverse.

This card generally represents the idea that there is nothing we can't do if we put our minds to it. In reverse, it's a reminder that we need to think things through, and that leaving 'everything' to chance is an unwise move.

During this month, you are going to fall into that trap of feeling bored and possibly apathetic.

This is a result of something you don't want to deal with. You had wanted something to happen and when it didn't go your way, you threw your hands up and decided, "Who cares?"

Well, that kind of attitude is the first step to chaos and disorder, and that is when The Wheel of Fortune spins and ends up giving you the opposite of what you want.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Five of Wands, reversed

This month's keywords: arguments, disagreements, group, compassion, and organization.

The month of May has all the potential for a great month for you, Leo, except you will absolutely need to take it down a bit, and what's meant by this is that your pushy ways with people - no matter how well-intended - can be too much for them to take, and will result in chaos and things falling apart.

You tend to want things your way, and while 'your way' might be excellent and amazing, not everyone wants to hear 'only you' or your opinions on the matter.

You need to learn how to step back and let others take the stage. If you have something in mind, an adventure, or a project that requires you to be creating something with others, you must back up and let others do their thing, their way.

May is full of potential and positives, but this can only come if you recognize that you're not the only one involved. Respect the people in your life by showing them that you don't need to bully them or make them do things your way.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Queen of Pentacles

This month's keywords: secure, safe, wealth, surprise, and accumulation.

May is here to bring you relief, and that is more than likely coming to you like money, aid, assistance, inheritance.

It's not always been easy for you, and you certainly have worked incredibly hard to amass any kind of 'fortune' - however, you are now walking into a very auspicious and 'fortunate' season.

The month of May is going to show appreciation to you, Virgo, and honestly - you could use a round of applause and a hefty paycheck to back it up. This is a good month for you to remember who you truly are.

You've often taken a back seat to the plight and issue of others. May is here to give you a break; take a load off, Virgo - you deserve it, and you will be getting it too.

Because you are who you are, you may not trust the goodness that's coming your way, but it should be abundantly obvious and if you really want to enjoy the fruits of your labor, then stand aside and let it happen - without complaining!

Libra (September 23 - October 22): The Tower

This month's keywords: patience, anger, pacing, planning, and compassion.

Well... The Tower card doesn't always bear good tidings, but you do have an entire month to work around it, so the advice here would be to find a meditation practice, or exercise routine and get moving.

The month of May brings with it a lot of pent-up aggression; something didn't work out for you, and now you're feeling like you want to scorch the entire earth.

This could be love-related - or it might have to do with missing an opportunity.

The Tower is on fire, it's in crisis mode - and so are you, which gives you the chance to figure out just what went wrong, and what you can do about it so that your life returns to 'normal.'

What's really going wrong here is that you're taking everyone else down in your sinking ship with you, and that's just not right - AND you know it, too.

It is very important for you to find a way to work off your anger and frustration, in fact, a good pilates class or yoga session would actually be incredibly helpful for you.

Remember that this too shall pass, just try not to be too harsh to those around you during this hard time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Justice

This month's keywords: trust, growth, love, balance, and foresight.

It looks as though something you've been working on for a while now has finally come to fruition; you're going to get that result, and if all goes well - and it is assumed all WILL go well, then you'll get the justice you've been seeking.

You've been playing the game of life like a pro; you never wanted vengeance, nor did you want some kind of laugh riot of revenge - you wanted only balance, and luckily, balance is what you're going to get.

There's a very good chance that this is related to family, perhaps extended family as well. Something's been off - and it's quite possible that it's been off for years.

This May will bring about a change; something major is going to happen within the family, and it's going to rewire the entire family dynamic - for the best.

What used to be a major hassle is now an easy road to success. This card restores not only your family situation but your peace of mind and steadiness of nerves.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Nine of Pentacles

This month's keywords: flaunt, acquire, animals, appreciation, and security.

Over the years, you've trained yourself to not get too excited when it comes to incoming money.

You do your work, you make your living, and if you get an uptick in your bank account, you smile with glee and then swiftly return to your normal state of being.

During May, you'll be happily surprised as your financial state will have you sitting pretty and feeling more secure than you have in years.

May is going to have you wanting to spend - on yourself, and that may result in taking a trip or buying yourself some insanely expensive treat - something completely unnecessary.

You're also going to want to parade your new outfit/wares in front of others, as you're simultaneously chomping to get outdoors and... play!

The Nine of Pentacles is always a good and promising card, and it shows acquired wealth on display, exactly as you'd like it.

Enjoy the great outdoors as well, as May seems to be welcoming you into nature.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Seven of Pentacles

This month's keywords: wait, relax, monitor, investigate, and detach.

In general, you're a fairly patient person, Capricorn, and that is mainly because you've seen how it works in your life.

In business, you plan, you execute and you manifest for success - it doesn't happen in a minute, and because you're an experienced business person, you know that the wait is part of the process.

In May, you will learn to stand back and watch - as you wait. You know exactly what you're doing, and you also know what you want to see - in business, at home, in general.

May 2021 is going to bring about a side of you that is both patient and kind.

You may be working on something right now; stick with it and watch it flower. You are powerful this month, Cap - you are definitely someone who can manifest straight from intention, and your intention is to invest - then reap.

You are similar to a gardener who tends to his garden, except your garden is an office, and the fruit you quicken into life is money.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Eight of Wands

This month's keywords: persistence, routine, repetition, strength, and determination.

If you were looking for a vacation in May, think again. This month is strictly business and whether you're into it or not - hi ho, hi ho, it's off to work you do. And how.

Those wands are all representative of work and labor - be it in an office, a home, a field, or a garage - work is what's ahead for May, and not without good reason either.

You need to save money for something big, and this is the only true way to make sure you get what you need.

If the family is on your mind, you have nothing to worry about - everyone is on your side, Aquarius - you'll have the support and understanding of everyone in your life when it comes to you not being home on time, or available for everyone's concerns.

You've got a great plan ahead of you, something positive and fun - and it's going to take money to make it come true, as it does with just about everything.

So - off to work you do, knowing you did a good job taking care of what needed taking care of.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Four of Pentacles

This month's keywords: gratitude, balance, sharing, detachment, and quiet.

One of the places where the duality of this sign comes into being is in how you can be childish and sullen one minute, and the next, you're gregarious and selfless.

May is going to play on that, with a heavy emphasis on the gregarious bit.

You'll be feeling generous during the month of May, and you'll want everyone in your life to know it.

Gift-giving is something you absolutely adore indulging in, and lucky is the one to be near you this month, as they will benefit not only from your loving demeanor but from your gifts as well.

You may not come across as ultimately 'without an agenda' however, as the folks in your life kind of know you, which means they know you can go childish and impetuous at any given moment.

So, let the month of May be when you practice giving without expectations of a return.

Give wholeheartedly without the subtext that reads, "So, what are you going to give ME now?" May can be super fantastic, so let it. Don't get in the way of your own kindness and generosity.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching, and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.