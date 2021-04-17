Love Horoscope For Sunday, April 18, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 18, 2021.

Words make a great impact as thought-provoking Mercury and an egocentric Sun in Aries join energies.

Tomorrow, these two personal planets cross the cusp of Aries into the zodiac sign of Taurus.

The day can be intense as lovers eager to express their thoughts and feelings search for the right things to say.

It's a good day to be thoughtful and conservative in group settings as what gets communicated may not be what is heard or meant.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Sun and Mercury conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aries bringing attention to your solar house of identity.

It's a good time to share how you feel about matters close to your heart.

You may feel open to explore your thoughts and ideas when it comes to what you want and need from your love.

This might be a wonderful day for a date with yourself and a journal.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Sun and Mercury conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aries bringing attention to your solar house of spiritual love.

Prayer and intention are so powerful.

It's a great time to use this tool to ask the universe for help in your love life and your personal relationships.

If you're looking to heal a relationship and wishing someone would call, maybe you can send a strong thought to the universe to compel things to start happening.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Sun and Mercury conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aries bringing attention to your solar house of friendships.

Heart-to-heart talks with a friend or your partner can be such a bonding experience the next few days.

As the Sun and Mercury prepare to enter the zodiac sign of Taurus some amazing discoveries can unfold, but you'll need to make time for it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Sun and Mercury conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aries bringing attention to your solar house of social status.

Your desire to feel respected and esteemed in a relationship may feel strong, and if you are struggling with doubts right now, it's a good time to try and talk about it with your partner.

Some things are best when they are brought to the light.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun and Mercury conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aries bringing attention to your solar house of beliefs.

When you start to lose faith in love it's hard to get it back.

There can be a lot of back and forth doubts about the future and whether or you'd like to reopen your heart to hope or even to loving someone again.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Sun and Mercury conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aries bringing attention to your solar house of secrets.

There are many things that you may prefer to keep locked up inside of your heart. You might not want others to know the depth of your feelings or even your insecurities.

You might find this difficult to keep on lock during the next few days.

It can be a relief to let what's on your heart and mind come out, even if it's just briefly in a text message you write out and then delete.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Sun and Mercury conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aries bringing attention to your solar house of commitments.

A beautiful soul connection could be manifesting for you right now.

You may get to know someone who sees into your heart and your mind and understands the way that you feel. It can be so good to be seen and understood.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Sun and Mercury conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aries bringing attention to your solar house of health.

Good love is so wonderful for the spirit.

Long hugs. Quiet walks and simple smiles are all nurturing to your soul, now and for the next few days.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Sun and Mercury conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aries bringing attention to your solar house of romance.

You love honesty and when words are spoken from the heart, you swoon!

You will love to hear how your partner feels about you. Be the one who starts the conversation flowing.

Share from the heart and see how easily their feelings start to show.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Sun and Mercury conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aries bringing attention to your solar house of home.

Home is such an important place and it can set the tone for love.

If your walls aren't reflecting back the love that you share, start putting pictures up on the walls.

Maybe buy a quote about what you want more of in your home, and start with bringing the right loving energy into your personal space.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Sun and Mercury conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aries bringing attention to your solar house of communication.

It's a great time to send out cards, to write sweet text messages, and to plan for an anniversary by writing a note of gratitude to include in your gift.

Share a sweet memory that you share and never want to forget.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Sun and Mercury conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aries bringing attention to your solar house of money. Invest in your relationship.

Buy something you can share. Pick up seasonal tickets for the summer, once you're fully vaccinated and can enjoy them.

Maybe plan to go to a nice play, once the season reopens and you're able to enjoy something you loved to do as a couple, but haven't since the pandemic began.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.