Your horoscope for tomorrow, April 18, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Sunday.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer.

In Cancer, our attention turns toward what's familiar.

We long for settings that provide an air of security. We prefer our personal space. Self-reflection is ideal for now.

The Cancer Moon gets a bit of dramatic flair from Uranus in Taurus, who can bring an element of uncertainty to the day.

Planning ahead may be helpful for times when you anticipate a diversion from your routine.

If your birthday is April 18:

If April 18 is your birthday, you are an Aries zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mars.

Famous Aries who share your birthday include actress and model Kourtney Kardashian and ventriloquist and comedian Jeff Dunham.

You are most compatible with zodiac signs: Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Cancer Moon speaks with Uranus bringing disruption to your sector of home and family.

This can be a tough time. You may find it so hard to hold back your opinions, which can be strong.

These reactions are normal, but they are possibly emotionally driven.

When you find that you're yelling or feeling out of control, don't ignore how you feel.

Take a step back. Instead of adding fuel to the fire, try to return to peace and then talk things out.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Cancer Moon speaks with Uranus bringing disruption to your sector of communication.

Sometimes people say things and they are hurtful and unkind.

This can bring out the defensiveness in everyone. One person has to be the peacemaker.

Even if it's hard to swallow your pride when you've been treated wrongly, it may be what's needed.

Try to find that center of love that makes your relationship stronger, not weaker.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Cancer Moon speaks with Uranus bringing disruption to your sector of finances.

Financial insecurity is a big deal for you, and even though you know you will figure things out it's stress you'd prefer not to deal with.

You may keep these anxious feelings to yourself right now, but the people closest to you will know when something is on your mind.

You don't have to deny it, and perhaps talking things out can help.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Cancer Moon speaks with Uranus bringing disruption to your sector of identity. You are no stranger to change, and you adapt to situations when the need arises.

But there's a lot that happens when you feel like what's happening around you goes against your faith or beliefs.

These moments may get under your skin and it can be hard to shake them off. Stand by your truth, even if you feel like you will waiver.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Cancer Moon speaks with Uranus bringing disruption to your sector of the past.

The past often comes up again when you least expect it to.

You may feel odd when an X calls suddenly out of the blue to try and settle a matter.

At first, it can feel like an invasion of your heart, but perhaps this is an opportunity for you as well to bring a matter to closure.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Cancer Moon speaks with Uranus bringing disruption to your sector of friendships.

Sometimes friends feel so embedded in your life, and then a little rift develops and suddenly they are gone.

It's painful when you're ghosted by someone you thought would be there forever.

You may not know how to let go of the fact that you shared so much of your heart with a person who is no longer in

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Cancer Moon speaks with Uranus bringing disruption to your sector of career and social status.

You may have strong feelings about the direction of your work, perhaps even a longing to change or improve how you think others perceive you in the workplace.

Your relationship with peers can feel essential to you now, and it may be where you look for hints of their approval or long for feedback.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Cancer Moon speaks with Uranus bringing disruption to your sector of higher learning.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

You need stability and clarity to learn new material, so when your mind is cluttered, tired, or wondering it's hard to learn.

You may need a change of scenery or a walk to help relieve some of the stress you feel.

Maybe study only half a day and try to take more breaks in between.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Cancer Moon speaks with Uranus bringing disruption to your sector of shared resources.

You may get news of a delay that something you were expecting is not going to come in a timely manner.

Try not to lose hope or patience. What you need may just take a bit of time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Cancer Moon speaks with Uranus bringing disruption to your sector of commitments.

Your desire to have someone say that they are all in is great, but there may be signs, red flags that things are still shaky.

Perhaps there's a reason that requires you to ask 'what's wrong?' to get to the heart of the problem.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Cancer Moon speaks with Uranus bringing disruption to your sector of daily duties.

You can plan the day, but things go in a new direction.

If you can't get everything you want to be completed on time, don't sweat it.

Get the priorities out of the way, and start over again tomorrow.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Cancer Moon speaks with Uranus bringing disruption to your sector of creativity.

You might have a million and one disruptions before you're able to sit down and really create what you want.

Rather than lament that life happens, try to see the beauty in the madness. It means that you're needed and loved.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.