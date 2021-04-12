Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, April 13, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Tuesday, April 13, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology while the Sun is in Aries and the Moon in the zodiac sign of Taurus.

On Tuesday, the courage to change is within reach for us all as the numerology of the day comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 8, the Powerhouse.

Famous 8s include American singer and songwriter Barbara Streisand and mystic Edgar Cayce.

The Moon spends one more day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, and this brings our attention once again to The Hierophant tarot card.

The Hierophant has to do with structures - both government and religious - that we have become dependent upon in some way.

But just because something has always been a certain way that things can't change. Perhaps you're ready to take on a new challenge and make a big transition in your life. If so, Tuesday's energy may feel supportive.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot Card: The Chariot

Hang in there. This is a challenging time for everyone.

You may feel like you really don't want to deal with the problem anymore, but quitting is an option you may decide to rule out.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card: Knight of Cups

Don't give up on your dreams. You have been longing for this to happen for some time.

It's normal to have self-doubts and to wonder if you'll ever see things progress in the way you want.

Fear is part of the package. Believe in your future.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card: Five of Wands

Changes are impossible to predict at times.

You may have planned everything out but there is one thing that did not come to mind and Wham-O that's the one that shows up.

Go with the flow. You can be flexible. Things will pan out nicely after this speed bump.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card: The Devil

There's temptation everywhere. From calling out sick, or skipping the gym to having an extra piece of cake, you may feel conflicted about enjoying the moment and sacrificing now.

You just need to make it to this goal you've set, then you can reconsider how you want to handle your journey.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

Opportunities typically are endless, but every once in a while a door shuts for a reason.

You may have hoped that this job or situation would heed your desire, but it won't.

This is disappointing but there's something so much better for you. Look for it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot Card: The Hermit

It's time to take a break from the day. You have so many things to think about and plan.

Maybe use some of your vacation time and leave work a day early so you can have a staycation.

Give yourself the time you need to make reflection a priority.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot Card: Ten of Swords, reversed

What do you see in retrospect?

Hindsight is 20/20, and when you look back you'll see things you missed because of the distance.

You may not realize that you were so oblivious to something important. It's good to look back to learn.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot Card: Two of Swords

There's always one important decision to make, and so many of them seem to be easy, but not this one.

This one is hard! So, you'll need to call in the troops. Ask for advice. Take your time. Don't rush what you know is important.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot Card: Queen of Wands

The energy is right for whatever you're conceiving.

You're fertile and about to give birth to something fresh and new. This may be a time when your body is ready to start a family.

You may have a project you're ready to start.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot Card: Six of Pentacles

Be generous and kind.

You have so many solid attributes, but the most important personality trait of all is your sweetness.

Apply your soft and gentle approach to all that you're managing today.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot Card: The World, reversed

Sometimes what you plan doesn't happen. This is not a time to throw up your hands in the air and panic.

Instead, go back to the drawing board and figure out your next steps. You've got this.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card: The Star

Your spiritual guides are always there helping you to see what you missed.

Take their wisdom and use it in all areas of your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.