Love Horoscope For Tuesday, April 13, 2021

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 13, 2021.

Mercury brings abrupt honesty to our relationships when it's in the sign of Aries.

Mercury speaks with the Sun in Aries making matters of the heart sensitive to the ego's interpretation of what that means.

Mercury's role in Aries is to help all zodiac signs who are learning what love means to decipher what it means to be transparent, but still, keep healthy boundaries in place.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Sun in Aries harmonizes with Mars in Gemini, bringing attention to conversations. The right tone can make or break a moment.

Be sensitive about how you speak with others. Try to listen to the way your voice carries and delivers a message and soften as needed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Sun in Aries harmonizes with Mars in Gemini, bringing attention to buying things that you enjoy.

You may really want something but feel like you 'need permission' from a partner.

Maybe this is the time to talk about having a cushion of spending so that both of you can buy things that you want up to a certain amount - and discuss big-ticket items later.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Sun in Aries harmonizes with Mars in Gemini, bringing attention to your identity and what you want for your life.

It can take a lot of courage to put yourself out there and make the change that is needed.

However, your life is your own to claim. It's important that you try your best to live in the moment and claim your one happiness.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Sun in Aries harmonizes with Mars in Gemini, bringing attention to your past.

It's never easy to let go of something that you felt would last. It can be heartbreaking.

The thing is that good things are coming soon. This is a stepping stone to better.

You may have needed this lesson to prepare you for what is yet to come.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun in Aries harmonizes with Mars in Gemini, bringing attention to your friendships. It's good to have people that care about your life around you.

You're also a product of who you know and what you do when you're around them. Evaluate the energy you're keeping in your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Sun in Aries harmonizes with Mars in Gemini, bringing attention to your social status. There's always room for improvement. Try a new look. Start checking out new places to hang out so you can meet different people. You're only limited by your choices. Aim to break that glass ceiling. Invite a friend to go out with you to see what types of networking events fit your interests.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Sun in Aries harmonizes with Mars in Gemini, bringing attention to your education. You never know who you can meet at school.

Even if you just decide to take a class for a hobby you're interested in, being in the right environment can help you to meet someone special.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Sun in Aries harmonizes with Mars in Gemini, bringing attention to your shared resources. Be generous.

Maybe you're ready to get back into helping others by donating time. You'll enjoy being around people who are just as passionate as you are about a particular cause.

This can be where you really feel like you've filled that gap in your life, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Sun in Aries harmonizes with Mars in Gemini, bringing attention to your commitments. Choose wisely. You don't have to say 'yes' to everything you're asked to do.

Sometimes it's best to say no and to keep your options open. If it's not a passion or you just aren't feeling it, opt-out. People will understand.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Sun in Aries harmonizes with Mars in Gemini, bringing attention to your daily duties. Your routine can change.

Do something different each day. Start aiming for healthier habits too.

You'll attract into your life more of what you are and who you want to be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Sun in Aries harmonizes with Mars in Gemini, bringing attention to your romantic life.

There's so. many good things to enjoy in life, that you can make anything special.

Find the magic at the moment. Enjoy the life you have and everything that it offers you in each moment of time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Sun in Aries harmonizes with Mars in Gemini, bringing attention to your family. Even if they aren't perfect, they are part of your life and who you are.

You learn from your experiences with family. They help you to understand who you want to be and also what parts of you that you'd eventually like to change.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.