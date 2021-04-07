Love Horoscope For Thursday, April 8, 2021

For Thursday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on April 8, 2021.

We are in tune with our spiritual nature, but also in touch with our carnal desires and drive to succeed.

With just three days before the New Moon in Aries, and the energy is rising.

We may feel anxious to start a project or to get answers to a question that's been left unanswered all month.

Watch that temper on Thursday as we have the potential to combust or lose sight of what's real while anxiously waiting for the completion of this lunar phase.

While the day can be filled with hope because a New Moon signals a fresh start.

The Moon's current relationship with Neptune presents lots of spiritual energy.

There's also the potential to feel imbalanced when lovers can't see beyond their own needs and wants.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mercury in Aries is working wonders to heal areas of your identity. This is a wonderful time to write and journal.

Since Mercury rules communication, if you need to schedule a therapy session, this week can be transformational for you, perhaps even helpful in discovering what you need and want from love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mercury in Aries is working wonders to heal your past. There is always that one thing that nags you in the back of your mind that you cannot get over.

You may have been harboring some sadness over a lost love or perhaps that you didn't say something you wish you had.

This week can be helpful to set that aside and start moving forward while gently forgiving yourself for being human.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury in Aries is working wonders to heal a friendship. As important as friends can be they can also be a source of sadness.

You want what's best for your friends, so when you see one making the same choices over and over again, it's challenging to be that reasonable supportive person.

This is a time where you can learn what is OK for you to hear and what you need to step away from for your own peace of mind.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mercury in Aries is working wonders to heal an area of public reputation.

There's always that one person who will not let things go. You may recognize or recall a person who felt the need to blast personal things about your relationship on social media.

Even if was good times and those memories come back up via Facebook, you may need to address the way you think others perceive you because things didn't work out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mercury in Aries is working wonders to heal a way of thinking that is unhelpful now. Old habits die hard, and what had worked in the past may not be suitable now.

You may be functioning on survivor mode, and if you're in a better place than you've ever been, you may see that this is you not realizing that your claim to freedom is one step away from complete.

Try a new way of facing the world that matches your current reality.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mercury in Aries is working wonders to heal a heartbreak that came from an exposed secret.

You may still recall the day you felt the ground fall from beneath your feet as you came to realize your private life was no longer under control.

It's really hard to open yourself up again and to be transparent when being exposed left you raw. This can be a week where you reclaim your power even if it's hard to do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mercury in Aries is working wonders to heal your love life.

After a breakup, you may still wish that you could keep in touch with an X who was a best friend and lover.

Things may never be quite the same, and out of respect, you keep your distance.

But, now, you may find it helpful to forgive the other person, and also to forgive yourself for anything you feel was your part in the relationship's ending.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mercury in Aries is working wonders to heal your health and emotional well-being.

Feeling good about yourself is one of the first steps toward being complete. You may still lack a sense of closure in a particular area of your life that has yet come around full circle.

Still, with Mercury speaking to the Wounded Healer, you may find a way to bring things to a place of resolution so that you can step out of this painful space and start living life on your own terms.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mercury in Aries is working wonders to heal your sense of pleasure and passion. There are things that you may still love to do but also harbor some shame over.

The realization of this conflict can be really powerful for you.

You may be ready to set aside self-judgment and start moving toward full acceptance surrounding what you enjoy experiencing in love and perhaps within the context of intimacy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mercury in Aries is working wonders to heal your home and family.

Sometimes you cannot talk things over with your family members. The wounds are too deep and painful and people just don't want to reopen them for anyone.

You can still do what is in your own best interest by finding a way to communicate your needs in a safe environment with a friend or a trusted advisor, therapist, or life coach.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mercury in Aries is working wonders to heal your ability to communicate without offending.

There are times when you just want to get the word out there and confront the problem head-on.

But your partner may not be on the same page and this can make conversation complicated.

This week try to find other ways to get things out in the open that are less direct but just as healing for you both.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mercury in Aries is working wonders to heal your finances.

Retail therapy can feel so good when you're doing it until you see the bill and realize that you made a mistake by handling things with a credit card and shopping.

While you still have to pay the bill, maybe now you'll make a mental note to remove the temptation from your wallet - for your own sake and also for your partner, who may not complain but is thinking about it!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.