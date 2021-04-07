Daily One Card Tarot Reading For All Zodiac Signs, April 8, 2021

Your daily one card tarot reading for all zodiac signs is here for Thursday, April 8, 2021, with a prediction using numerology and astrology while the Sun is in Aries and the Moon in the zodiac sign of Pisces.

The day brings with it powerful energy as the numerology of Thursday equals an 8 Life Path Number, the Powerhouse.

Famous Life Path 8s include actress Elizabeth Taylor, singer and songwriter Barbra Streisand, and mystic psychic Edgar Cayce.

Thursday, set an intention for powerful manifestation energy.

Take nothing for granted including areas of weakness where you have struggled as this may be your area of significant growth.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Thursday, April 08, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Take things one step at a time. When you feel trapped by the world and circumstances around you feeling powerless is scary. You don't know what to expect.

You have no idea where to turn, and you aren't even sure that you will be able to overcome what you are dealing with.

Reflect on a past time when you were afraid things wouldn't work out.

Look how far you have come and let this encourage you to see a bright future ahead.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Little by little you're learning to value and respect your feminine intuition.

You know what it sounds like, but to truly trust that sweet-sounding inner voice of wisdom takes time.

All too often you've heard that you need to listen to your logic, but this time connecting with your heart is the way to go.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Every day there's something of value to communicate to people in your life.

You have a beautiful way of getting your point across, but there are times when a message gets lost in translation.

This is when you want to be proactive and check to see if the point you're trying to get across was received in the way that you wanted it to be.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

It takes a lot of patience to assume the role of student.

While you want to show that you're naturally skilled and able to handle more responsibility, it's also good for you to demonstrate your ability to follow the lead of another person.

Truly, you can always learn something new. You'll have your chance to really shine.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Writing and listening are two things that you rarely have a chance to do, but maybe it's time to carve out a time each week to listen to your thoughts and write down all the things you want to do.

You may discover a list develops that can become goals for the rest of the month. It's helpful to have a guide to follow, and it can be game-changing for you.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

You are stronger than you realize, each and every day. Just take things slowly. Do one thing at a time.

You may find it useful to explore all the talents you possess as you push yourself to reach beyond your limitations.

At the end of it all, you will see that you're way more competent and capable than you realize.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Your mind is forever growing and evolving. You learn a bit more each day about how the universe works.

You may not always understand the exact timing or the dynamics that are in the world, but there are times when you really don't have to. Let things happen in the way that they will - organically.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Justice

It's natural to want the world to be fair and balanced, just as much as you try hard to be.

You may find yourself presented with opportunities to be the voice of reason in your life.

You may find yourself in a position to forgive as well. Forgiveness may not be exactly 'fair' for what a person deserves, but you may find it the higher road to take.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Patience is a virtue? Perhaps not. What people have defined as a higher, spiritual calling of self-lessness you may find to be a burden on your life.

If you're starting to feel anxious about what you've been holding off on experiencing, this can be a sign that you've outgrown your situation and it's time for you to take on new responsibilities and challenges, perhaps with or without what you have in your life now.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Empress, reversed

This is not your decision. There really are times when you simply have to love someone with no strings attached and let them be their own person.

You may not agree with their decision-making, but in the end, it's their consequences. Just don't try to save them from that, too.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Devil

It's sweet when you're tempted by a piece of cake or something that you really want on a special occasion. But, daily? Not so much.

When you find yourself constantly stumbling over a goal that you had set for yourself, that's when you know you need to try something different.

Perhaps cleaning out the pantry and donating the items will be a smart place to start.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

No one likes to feel that they have been lied to.

If you've been feeling like something strange is going on or that you cannot put your finger on a situation, don't wait to see what happens next.

Trust your instincts and your gut. Put those guards back up. They are there for a reaso.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.