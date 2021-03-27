Love Horoscope For Sunday, March 28, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 28, 2021.

The Full Moon takes place in Libra, and self-love is illuminated.

What needs healing is ever before us as Venus conjuncts Chiron, the Wounded Healer in Aries.

Venus is so close to the Sun that her expression is difficult to perceive, and when she's also so close to Chiron this can kick up insecurity and feelings of being invisible to all zodiac signs.

Sunday's Venus cries out for self-care and to do something that gives you a sense of wholeness in your life.

Whether it be connecting with a friend or scheduling an appointment with a really good therapist with an empathetic ear, the day is made for healing what you know is getting in the way of love.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus conjuncts Chiron, the Wounded Healer in Aries, activating your sector of identity. Self-love doesn't always come naturally.

There are things that you have to work through that are still painful.

Giving yourself the attention you need in this area of your life can help you process the way you feel.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus conjuncts Chiron, the Wounded Healer in Aries, activating your sector of hidden enemies.

People who disguise themselves as friends often hurt us the most.

When you get stabbed in the back by someone you thought you could trust, it takes time to heal. You may still be going through this process but it will get better.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus conjuncts Chiron, the Wounded Healer in Aries, activating your sector of friendships. Friends are people who come into our lives and make them better.

They understand our pain and accept us where we are, all while encouraging our growth.

These are the people you want in your life, and you will find them if you haven't already.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus conjuncts Chiron, the Wounded Healer in Aries, activating your sector of career and social status. It's hard figuring out what you want to do with your life.

You may have moments of doubts, especially if you love your job but the income isn't what you need.

You may have to change things but for now, process your feelings.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus conjuncts Chiron, the Wounded Healer in Aries, activating your sector of higher learning.

Not being able to master a subject or to gain knowledge as quickly as others do can be a sore spot in your education.

You cannot be the expert of all things. There are certain limitations that all people have. Focus on your strengths instead.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus conjuncts Chiron, the Wounded Healer in Aries, activating your sector of shared resources.

People can become as stingy as they are generous with what they have.

There is always going to be a bit of tension when you have to share things with others. Learning to be a giver and a taker can require some effort and patience.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus conjuncts Chiron, the Wounded Healer in Aries, activating your sector of commitment.

You may be recovering from a breakup or relationship disappointment where someone promised you forever but didn't mean what they said.

This doesn't mean you should give up on love altogether. One bad experience doesn't mean that love is dead forever.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus conjuncts Chiron, the Wounded Healer in Aries, activating your sector of daily duties.

Love is a daily thing to look forward to, but when it starts to feel like a chore you know you're in trouble.

Try not to view your small, daily interactions as mundane or irrelevant. Love is both security and excitement in the right amounts.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus conjuncts Chiron, the Wounded Healer in Aries, activating your sector of creativity. Trying to be romantic and failing is a hit to the ego.

You may work really hard to make your partner feel special only to feel like you didn't, and you don't know why.

There's an art to romance that you can discover. You just have to figure out what it is that your significant other needs and wants.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus conjuncts Chiron, the Wounded Healer in Aries, activating your sector of home and family.

Where you came from and the people who you grow up with know who you used to be, not the person you are now.

You may be trying to break out from their perceptions and sometimes the fact that they refuse to see you as an adult can be difficult and frustrating.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus conjuncts Chiron, the Wounded Healer in Aries, activating your sector of communication. Miscommunication happens all of the time when you're in a relationship.

You may find it difficult to get your point across, even though you try.

There may need to be more effort made to try and understand one another better. Aim for simplicity when expressing yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus conjuncts Chiron, the Wounded Healer in Aries, activating your sector of money.

Couples often fight over money, and it can be the greatest source of stress in your love life.

One partner may be a spender while another is a saver. It's best to find out how you can partner together and have a little bit of both.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.