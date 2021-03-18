Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, March 19, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for March 19, 2021.

On Friday, ask yourself, What do you do to help others that you ought to be doing for yourself?

Looking at the big picture in life is an important thing to do, as we enjoy the energy of Life Path Number 9, the Humanitarian.

It's a wonderful time to be charitable and to try and do your part in the world, but before you go all out be sure that you've taken care of yourself, too.

However, there IS a risk of going overboard as the Sun prepares to ingress into Aries this weekend.

Try not to act impulsively on Friday, but do live in your truth.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Friday, March 19, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Tap into that beautiful mind of yours.

Sometimes you assume that others realize what it is you sense intuitively.

But, that is not always the case. Your perception of matters is uniquely yours.

Use it more. It will serve you well and keep you headed in the right direction.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

Things are unclear right now, and that's why you have a strong sense of anxiety about the future.

Try not to worry too much about the future. It will only heighten your fears and cause your ability to see things for what they are to lessen.

Staying focused on the present moment will help.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

You're getting ahead of yourself. Slow down. Things don't have to happen right away.

Trust that the timing of everything will be perfect.

You have to let go of what you think will happen and focus on what is right before you.

You can't depend on the future, but you can make a difference by doing your best in the now.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Justice

It's amazing how one thing can undermine all.

When you want something be more intentional with what you say, what you do, and where you invest your time.

There's a direct correlation between action and outcomes, but sometimes even logic defies reason, but sometimes a result doesn't happen because all things are not aligned.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

There are times when you have to refuse an offer.

Just because you like someone and they feel the same way as you do, things may not be right.

You may already know that there's a reason why your heart isn't fully invested. It's better to say no than to string the person along.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You aren't doing what you want because you're making a sacrifice of time for another.

However, you could be taking things to the point of martyrdom, and that is not what you want or need.

Set a time limit for how long you will put off your own goals and ambitions. It's reasonable to have limitations and not at all selfish to know when to put yourself first.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

You are starting something new. You have in your mind what it is that you want. You not only can see it, but you can feel it in your heart. This is your time to shine.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

There are always lessons and tests involved with life. Each moment comes with a choice that you get to make that moves you in a certain direction. Which path do you hope to take today?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Things take time to happen. You thought it would be done by now, but there's a delay for a reason. Push if you must, but if there's no workaround trust that this is for your highest good.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Wisdom is a gift. You can always accumulate knowledge, but when your intuition tells you something the insight is coming from a higher power that is tapping you on the shoulder to help you see what you've missed.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

There's no reason to rush ahead of yourself. You may not like how uncomfortable it is to take so long to get to the bottom of this matter. However, good things truly do come to those who wait.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Tweak the rules. You may be at a crossroads where what was working in the past no longer benefits you now. Make an adjustment to see how much of an improvement results.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.