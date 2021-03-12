Love Horoscope For Saturday, March 13, 2021

For Saturday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 13, 2021.

The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Pisces, and hidden behind the Sun is Venus, which means that we 'think' we are ready for love, but perhaps we aren't as much as it seems.

There's a need to clear away mental blocks and to make space for love's energy to create something that lasts, and that's what is best to focus on this Saturday.

Once the Moon slides into Aries after perfecting in the house of endings and spirituality prepare for a boost of energy to make haste and do what you know must be done.

For some zodiac signs, this may mean ending a relationship with finality. Blocking and forgetting a number even if it hurts.

For a few signs, this might mean swallowing your pride to say "I'm sorry" and to do what you know you should to rebuild and grow stronger than ever before.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your passion may feel slightly muted due to work-related matters.

There are lots of other things that may appear to be more important right now than passion and love.

With Mars harmonizing with Saturn right now, it's a good time to schedule a date in advance while you tend to things that require your attention.

Even if you decide to forego work, your heart may be elsewhere because so much is going on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's easy to be blinded by love right now, and you may find it hard to focus on anything else.

It's the perfect time to let your guards down to allow someone new into your life.

You could be given an offer for a first date, and even if you're not sure now, promise to answer later.

Things are lining up for romance in a supportive way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There's a pleasant vibe to all that's going on in your life.

You might be hearing good news from friends about a new relationship or changes that seem to be timely and bordering along the lines of spiritual.

Mercury, your ruling planet is working closely with Jupiter in Aquarius.

While this can bring a lot of energy to your conversations, you'll also want to be careful about gossip.

Don't get involved, even if it feels harmless. Something could go sideways and turn out in a way you did not intend.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are ruled by the Moon, and right now it's starting a new phase that allows you to clearly look at your life from all angles.

You have a beautiful opportunity to start from square one.

There are things that you need to recognize within yourself, and this may not be easy for you. However, friends in your life are going to be like little mirrors that you can use to see yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun is in the sign of Pisces, and as a person ruled by this masculine energy force you are seeing things in a new light, especially when it comes to love and relationships.

You are hopeful but realistic. Right now, there are a lot of emotions going on beneath the surface that you will want to manage.

This is a time for reflection, not doing more than you're ready to do when it comes to love or pursuing a relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

There's lots of nervous energy surrounding your sign and there can be chatter that feels like it's going nowhere when talking to a mate or friend.

Try to let yourself be comfortable in the silences. You don't have to say things just to fill it.

It's OK that things feel a little bit busy right now.

Don't be afraid to leave a voice mail unheard right away or to pause and think before shooting off a text that may be reactive.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Your love life may start to feel like it's improving.

You may have felt like things were emotionally nonexistent but now with Venus in a more positive position, you may begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel shining through.

This is a good time to reach out to someone you're interested in, and if you want, to initiate a chat or to ask for that first date.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Important changes often start from the point of the ego.

You may have a major epiphany or insight about a relationship from the past that changes your view on things.

Right now, insight is going to be happening more frequently. So, be open to it.

If you journal or love to jot down what you're learning about yourself, keep a notepad handy to reflect on in the future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are open-minded and expressive at this time.

You may even find that your ability to share what's on your mind brings you closer to people that love you.

Your caretaker side is also strongly felt, and your significant other may view you as their hero in some way today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Trying to be the responsible one may feel hard to do when something unexpected takes place in the day.

You may discover that you're putting out a lot more fires due to problems that surface around you. This could lead you to feel angry.

Try to channel it in a healthy way, but don't hold frustration inside.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

There is some sort of stabilizing factor in your life right now.

It could be a parent or elderly person whom you trust and have a good relationship with.

Something about you makes you stand out from the crowd in a positive light. It's a good day to call in a favor from a friend.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your ruling planet, Neptune is busy today.

There are a lot of important things happening in your personal life and your love life.

Your ego has taken a bruising but now you're smarter and wiser when it comes to love.

You're learning to depend on yourself more and to allow others to control your emotional reactions less.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.