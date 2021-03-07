Your horoscope for tomorrow, March 8, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Monday.

The week starts off with a strong desire to stay motivated and work and get things done despite it appearing to be a regular Monday.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Capricorn, which brings social status, career, and authority into focus.

The Moon harmonizes with Neptune, so if you're trying to remove a block or get rid of some sort of obstacle in your life, this is the time to do it.

If your birthday is March 8:

If March 8 is your birthday, you are a Pisces zodiac sign ruled by the planet Neptune.

You are goal-oriented and strategy-minded. You can be stubborn. Once you set your mind to do something, it's difficult for you to change it.

Famous Pisceans who share your birthday include American tattoo artist Kat Von D and sports commentator Kenny Smith.

You are most compatible with Cancer, Scorpio, and Taurus zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, March 08, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon in Capricorn making the day perfect for working on a dream goal to make it come alive.

Tap into the spiritual energy that can empower your goal by doing a little meditation.

If you have a vision for the future, write it down and keep it in a place where you can see it each day to help you stay focused and inspired.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon in Capricorn and this is a great time to study astrology with your friends. Use each other's natal charts to see what you can understand.

Check out the latest books or free videos to help you prepare for the upcoming New Moon and encourage one another to explore the stars.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon in Capricorn and this is a great time to see who you can share the workload with.

If you have to relocate, paint a room, or need to do repairs in a living space, ask a family member or a roommate to take some time to pitch in and give you a hand.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon in Capricorn, and it's a wonderful time to explore and take on a new adventure with a significant other or someone you enjoy being around.

Visit an art gallery or plan a future trip when you have the chance to travel.

If you've got someone you need to see that lives out of the state, start planning when you will be able to get together.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon in Capricorn, it's time to clear the air and get something that's weighing on you out into the open.

You may come to realize that a secret you're keeping isn't helpful to hold inside any longer.

There can be a sense of anxiety and even some anger that you need to address.

Talk to a friend, write, or seek out the help of a trusted advisor if needed.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon in Capricorn and you are ready for romance, fun, or play.

Invite your significant other out on a simple date where you can have fun but also get a few things done for the day. Make the most out of the little things.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon in Capricorn which can cause you to reflect on how to make a good impression on people in authority, perhaps a boss or an older relative that has some sort of influence on decisions in your life.

You may be struggling to gain some independence or autonomy and it's difficult right now. The day can be great for planning your options to change the dynamics in a positive way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon in Capricorn, and this is a great time to really think about the type of message you want to deliver to someone special or to stand out from the crowd.

If you're trying to get the attention of someone via chat, text, or email, this is a great time to be thoughtful with what you write and consider carefully the impact of your words.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon in Capricorn making the day perfect for handling money matters.

If you have some banking questions or want to get some advice related to real estate, finance, or credit repair, the day is perfect for pulling up your credit report, making calls, and doing inquiries with professionals that specialize in these areas.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon in Capricorn making this a great time for personal reflection.

Write a letter to your future self and create a time capsule that you can open up in five years to see how far you've come and to compare the goals you set and how things turned out for when you've reached them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon in Capricorn, and the past can be hard to digest at times when you realize that you could have put money into better use but didn't.

But money is replaceable. Tap into the law of attraction to draw into your life more of what you want.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon in Capricorn, and who you spend time with comes into focus for your life.

Your friendships can be a source of comfort and security to you. If not, this is a great time to start thinking about making new relationships that are.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.