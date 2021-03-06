Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, March 7, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for March 7, 2021.

Try not to focus solely on what you have to do on Sunday, as life was meant to be about balance in all things.

The tarot points us to the Devil tarot card, as the Moon transits the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

This can be a warning to all - that vices can become more tempting when you're tired, and that's why it's important to rest when you can.

You may be getting a lot of important things done (or at the very least, try to) while the Moon is in Capricorn.

The day's Life Path 6 energy says to make time to nurture your vital relationships with tender-loving care.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Sunday, March 07, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Death

Endings are just as temporary as beginnings. You think that they are going to last forever, but then suddenly life changes and a new start is around the bend.

You may be going through a mourning period right now, but this is more of a purging process where you let go of old situations in order to be in a new one that brings you happiness and hope.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

You may have experienced a betrayal recently, but the thing is that you cannot let this stop you from trusting others in life.

Letting your guards up a bit isn't a bad thing. It's wise!

You're learning to be wiser each day, and that's will help you to see a red flag when it waives sooner.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You've been giving a lot of yourself lately to people who maybe don't appreciate your worth.

Even though you feel like you can't withdraw because of the promises you made, it's important to step back a bit and do some self-care.

With rest, you'll see things differently and perhaps change your point of view.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor, Reversed

Put your fighting gloves down. You don't want to fight your whole life. You have been waking up and going to sleep feeling like each day is a battlefield.

This is your survival kicking in, but it's been this way for so long that your body has not realized the war is over. You're free.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

There's a sudden disruption and you could underestimate the amount of time it will require of you to handle it.

When things like this show up out of the blue, don't let the matter slip by without checking it out so that you know if this will fix on its own or needs your attention now.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You know that you really love this person, but your heart is still divided over a past love that you cannot get out of your head. Maybe the reason you are still thinking about your X is that there's unfinished business.

But even if you did speak to each other and resolved the conflict, you may still not work things out. Sometimes you have to let the past go without tying loose ends.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Your mind is spinning over all the crazy things that went on this week. The problem is that if you don't let it go you'll be overthinking all weekend ruining your rest.

You need to get this stuff off of your chest by speaking to a friend or counselor that you trust and who understands where you are coming from.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

You lost some money. Maybe you put some into crypto thinking you would make it back quickly, but now you see that the dips are so severe, you don't think you'll recoup your investment. Don't beat yourself up for making a decision you feel is foolish when looking in hindsight.

Chalk it up to a lesson well learned. Eventually, money can be replenished in other ways.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

It's important to celebrate the small things just as much as you would the big things.

Each day and every milestone is an accomplishment.

You invested your time well, and you need to be proud of yourself for that.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords

You are ready to dominate the next phase of your life.

You have been thinking about reaching this goal for a long time and can taste victory. Continue to visualize your success.

With consistency and persistence, you'll ace this.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hermit, Reversed

It's time to get back out there and let the world know you exist.

You shut down your social media for a bit because it was a waste of time, but now that you're feeling like the crazy political drama has lessened, check out what's on your Facebook or other feeds.

You don't have to spend hours a day online, but a few minutes checking in to see what's going on with friends can be a good thing.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

If you love gently used goods and enjoy visiting donation or thrift stores, this is the time to be on the hunt for your next treasure.

You may spot the perfect thing you need without having to pay the full price. It might even be better than if you got it new.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.