Your horoscope for the first week of March should in all likelihood have all zodiac signs feeling a bit more sensitive than usual when it comes to our love lives - or lack thereof.

Here's what's going on with your horoscope for the week of March 1-7, 2021:

For starters, we have Venus in Pisces, which is a recipe for hyper-sensitivity, overthinking, and taking things too personally.

With all of that going on, Venus kicks our desire up a notch and leaves us wondering if there's anyone to love and if love is even part of our destiny.

On March 4th, Mars enters Gemini and scoops us up and out of any Piscean funk, we may have plummeted into.

This gives us energy, ideas, and the desire to take a risk for the purpose of creating something more interesting with our lives.

To top off the week, on the 5th of March, Mercury will conjunct Jupiter which should give us all the ability to not only work through our plans but to plan big and dream even bigger.

Expect creative thoughts and actions for the week. Dreams should be very revealing as well, as will be thoughts of old love - and new.

Horoscope for the week of March 1-7, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19):

As if you couldn't have predicted this one on your own, your ambitious drive is going to go way up in every area of your life, yet again, Aries, and that's going to be set in motion right at the top of March, on the 2nd.

What's extra satisfying about that is that you're also going to come across as especially attractive to those you want to attract, so expect a pretty romantically active first week.

You're also up for some serious brain work, meaning, you'll be inspired to work on new projects because you'll have so much to offer...and everyone's listening.

Your relationships with friends and family will all be smooth, and your work relationships will be both prosperous and competitive - in all the best ways.

If impressing people is something you wish to do, take advantage of this first week and get the job done. It's a fan club out there - and Aries is the superstar of the week.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20):

You're still working through that Saturn square Uranus in Taurus, which will last a few more weeks into March, for you, and that's what's been pushing you to the edge.

You don't really like change and you've had to go through a lot of it as of recent times.

What you didn't anticipate is just how awesome the first week of March is going to be for you, thanks to Venus sextile Uranus, starting the 3rd.

This is where you are the one to make the changes, and you may just change another person's life, especially when it comes to love and intimacy.

You've never been inhibited, and let's just say that, charismatically, you're on fire this first week, my friend.

Your partner will not only be surprised at how the cosmic influences affect your attraction and desire but with what you can do with that power - holy smokes, you are rocking' the Casbah this week, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20):

Expect to feel the influence of Mars during the first week, which will translate in your life as energy, strength, courage, and clarity.

On one hand, you might be feeling very amorous and daring, and on the other hand - as it goes with you wacky Gemini's - you may also suffer from too much confidence and audacity.

It's a week where your best bet would be to think twice before you act and understand that your passion and drive can't get out of hand; you need to temper it, keep it in check, somewhat. Right before the 6th, you might start to backtrack on those emotions, which could possibly leave you feeling neurotic and anxious.

Take it all in stride, as this week ramps up your emotions only to send them flying into all the darkest places.

You're no stranger to the dark side, Gemini, so don't let it get you down. Your saving grace here is Mercury conjunct Jupiter, which will allow you an optimistic perspective amid all the confusion you might go through.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22):

During the Venus trine on the 4th, you should be feeling a wave of relaxed peace come over you as if you've finally reached the end of a season of negativity and stress. The tension will subside and your life will feel like it's yours once again.

Anticipate the effect your own influence will have on others as you de-stress and allow yourself to shine again. You will come across as charismatic and bright, and you might want to use this time to bring about some well-needed changes in your life.

This is a good week to ask for favors. Your social life should be active and rewarding, and you may find yourself really enjoying your love life in ways you didn't think were possible.

It's a very 'love-week' for everyone, thanks to Venus in Pisces, and you're no exception here, Cancer. Start conversations and let them lead anywhere and everywhere - imagination is up, and laziness is so last month.

Leo (July 23 - August 22):

You are just coming out of what is called a Sun quincunx, which will end on the 1st but hasn't left you without its strange effect. Basically, you've been feeling less than confident, unable to relax, totally stressed out, and just not feeling your carefree self.

You're Leo, you're not used to feeling anything less than super, so this week is going to come as a great relief for you, as this quincunx ends on the first day of the week.

Now that you're coming back, you'll also start feeling your old intimate self again, as your appetites for sensual pleasure will increase between March 2nd and the 22nd.

You'll find that this is the week that will bring back competition - and that's not only something you like, but that's also what inspires you to do your best...not to mention winning, which is something that you find superior to almost any feeling.

Mercury conjuncts Jupiter on the 4th and that will bring with it hopefulness and the idea that the future is going to be just swell.

Concentration may falter here and there, but the first week can only bring you good.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22):

Let's just put it this way - this week, the first week of March 2021, is going to have you not wanting to go to work, at all.

You will be tempted to play hooky, and just sit around and binge TV all day.

You just can't shake that lazy feeling, and it may also give you an arrogant edge; try not to let this feeling take over, as it will affect your love life as well.

If there's anything that could go wrong or blow up between you and your partner - or a close friend - then it's going to happen this week if you don't keep your manners in check.

You're going to be feeling ornery and nitpick this week - you may start fights with people you care about simply because they're in your line of vision.

Do yourself a favor and go to work. Just grin and bear it, knowing that you're really preventing things at home from going awry.

This is also a week where if you're not smart, you'll make a fool out of yourself, and the degree of damage you'll do is completely up to you. Be careful with your attitude.

Libra (September 23 - October 22):

You'll be working well with the Mars energy this week. You'll be feeling an uptick in energy and newfound confidence in how you approach people.

Your ability to communicate is fair; you know how to handle others and you also know how to get your point across.

This is all good, but be careful that you separate work from pleasure, as your communications can come off as flirtatious, and that might not be the best thing for you or your business at this point. Anticipate optimism, generosity, and good fortune throughout the entire first week.

As for travel plans - this would be a good time for you to make them. It's also a good week for study and learning, so if you're a student, then pay good attention as your lessons have a good tendency to stick with you for a lifetime. Enjoy the week, as the odds are ever in your favor - at least for the first week of March.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21):

You'll walk into March with a sense of calm and of great relief. You've just been through some sort of ordeal and it's left you frazzled. The good news is that your work concerning all that is now finished, and you can begin the 'work' of relaxing.

I use the word 'work' because relaxing isn't always your strong point, however feeling positive and uplifted is, and you'll be coming into that power as the month progresses. On the 3rd, you'll experience the effect of Venus sextile Uranus, and it will last throughout the week.

This means that you'll feel extraordinarily confident at communication, and all of your words and ideas will come across with clarity and a willing reception; your audience wants more, and you really are able to give the people what they want - during this week.

What works for you this week is your natural lack of inhibition - you're not shy, nor have you ever been, and that is a trait that's going to work for you this week.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21):

Right at the top, you'll be challenged by an authority figure - and we all know how delighted Sagittarius are when they're told to do something by people they couldn't care less about...in other words, you'll feel stepped on right away, however, that oppression only lasts the first day.

After that, you can feel free to fight your battles as you see fit - because this week may bring you your share of battles, whether you like it or not, and whether you've asked for them - or not.

You can't keep the truth locked up, however, and between the 2nd and the end of the week, you'll probably be doing what you do best: exposing life for what it is so that you can go on living in your own truth.

While you're agitated, try your best to take a step back just to get your bearings. We know you're a fiery warrior, and we know you always win every battle...but must you? This may be the week where you come to realize that it's best to pick your battles wisely, as fighting them all will only drain you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19):

Get ready for March with energy, enthusiasm, and that certain joie de vivre - you are here to enjoy your life, and this first week is going to give you a taste of how the rest of the month will flow for you.

You're immediately looking at increased opportunity, along with better chances at making money. Love is hot right now, so whether you're in a relationship or you're looking for someone to spend time with, this week is going to bring you sweet success in that department.

The Venus sextile is working you like nobody's business, Capricorn; gift-giving is favorable, and don't balk if you're the one to receive the gifts this week. You've got a way with words this week, and you may want to put that temporary talent to good use; your social skills are on top of the world.

Might be a good time to ask for a raise or even a favor. People are receptive to you this first week - put your shy side away and let your charm fill the air.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18):

The Full Moon of February made life a little bit easier for you and it is during this week, the first of the month, that you will see how the work you did at the time of the Full Moon comes into effect for you now. This will look like the release of unnecessary burdens.

You'll be feeling lighter, emotionally, and that's because you started the motion of getting rid of the things that no longer make you happy.

You'll be feeling independent and daring, ready for a big change, and ready to be a part of the process and work it takes to make change a reality. Mercury is going to work on your mental alertness, and you'll get a chance to make one of those super-quick decisions this week.

Trust your instincts as you do this, and don't second guess yourself simply because you've been wrong in the past. Remember, you were also burdened in the past, and you're not the same person anymore. Live in the moment, and don't let the past dictate your feelings today.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10):

Not that you ever need a push to be affectionate - or to receive affection for that matter, but this week is going to be all about love, giving love, receiving love, and, well, the fun stuff. Seems it's a super sexy week for mostly everybody here, and what's really nice about that is how you let your love show.

You have never been inhabited, but you've withheld out of a fear of being hurt. No need to fear that, this week, Pisces, as every bit of love you give out will be reciprocated a thousandfold. What you'll have this week is fun, harmony, peace, and much company - if you want it.

You're also going to feel more relaxed than usual, which is going to show up in your ability to make money too - a clear head is a mind able to see the right way to go about things, and you'll be clear-headed and able to choose exactly what's right for you and yours, during this first week of the month. Risk it, dare to go there, and live dangerously - at least for this week.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching, and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.