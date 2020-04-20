50 Conversation Starters That Have Absolutely Nothing To Do With Coronavirus

Lighten the mood and reconnect with the people you love.

I can’t remember a single thing I used to talk to people about before the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, I can’t even remember a single thought I had about anything prior to quarantine!

Coronavirus has infected every social media app I own and seeps itself into every conversation I have. What time is the grocery store quietest? When will this all be over? Should I check on my elderly neighbor or stay far away? Is gin an essential item?

It would be nice to have conversation starters that don't have anything to do with the pandemic, just as a way to ease our minds, right?

During this crisis, I've had some burning questions that dominate my thoughts and interactions on a constant basis. And why shouldn’t they? We’re all being so radically impacted by this pandemic that it’s hard to imagine a life outside it.

On Friday, during our weekly whine and wine night (now enjoyed via Zoom), my friends and I attempted to give positive life updates. But every conversation seemed to have the same subtext — everything is terrible and doom is inevitable.

If we had to take a drink every time someone mentioned the global crisis, I would have passed out on my laptop keyboard after 40 minutes.

The main problem with our approach, I determined, was that we started off the conversations wrong. Focusing too much on our current routines — which, let’s face it, are boring, to say the least — only encouraged us to circle back to the current state of global affairs.

And while venting about the pandemic is as necessary as it is inevitable, our minds need a break from thinking about it from time to time, and our friendships could definitely benefit from an injection of excitement into our catch-ups.

Here are 50 fun and interesting conversation starters to keep your pandemic fears at bay, including prompts about your favorite shows, debates, and off-the-wall questions.

1. What’s one thing you’re excited for tomorrow?

2. Have you tried any new recipes lately?

3. Debate: Hulu vs. Netflix ?

4. What do you think Beyonce and Jay-Z are doing right now?

5. What’s the tastiest thing you ate today?

6. Have you been doing any good home workouts?

7. Has anyone figured out how to poach an egg?

8. Would you ever date people, Love Is Blind-style? If so, would you choose Barnett or Mark?

9. What was the most insane part of Tiger King?

10. Debate: Chris Cuomo vs. Andrew Cuomo?

11. Would you vote for a Cuomo in 2024?

12. What was your honest opinion of the Gilmore Girls revival?

13. What’s your worst first date story?

14. What is your favorite memory of us?

15. What is the trashiest show you’ve binge-watched?

16. How do you define success?

17. What is the best flavor of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream?

18. Are avocados overrated?

19. When do you feel the most confidence?

20. What is something I definitely don’t know about you?

21. What is your favorite thing in your closet right now?

22. What is your most cringe-worthy high school memory?

23. If you could choose a Met Gala theme, what would it be?

24. If you need help hiding a body, who would you call?

25. What is your favorite thing about yourself?

26. What do you miss the most about being a kid?

27. Have you been using any dating apps recently?

28. Debate: Starbucks vs. Dunkin Donuts?

29. Have you taken up any new hobbies?

30. If you wrote an autobiography, what would be the title?

31. Who would play you in the movie adaptation of your autobiography?

32. How excited are your pets to have you home?

33. What is your favorite playlist to dance to?

34. Which celebrity live streams have you been following?

35. What is your favorite place you’ve ever visited?

36. What is the best meal of all-time you’ve had?

37. What is the last good book you read?

38. What is the last bad book you read?

39. Debate: Were Ross and Rachel really on a break?

40. Have you caved and downloaded TikTok yet?

41. Have you learned any TikTok dances yet?

42. Debate: Did the world need TikTok?

43. If you won the lottery what would you buy?

44. What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

45. What is the most annoying habit you’ve noticed about your partner/roommate/family/neighbor?

46. What is the last movie you cried during?

47. What is the last movie where you cried with laughter?

48. Debate: Zoom vs. FaceTime?

49. Are you dressing up to work from home?

50. What are you most grateful for right now?

Alice Kelly is a writer with a passion for entertainment, lifestyle and trending topics