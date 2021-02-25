Your horoscope for tomorrow, February 26, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Friday.

Be lead by your heart is the motto for Friday, as the Sun is in the sign of compassionate Pisces and the Moon will spend the day in lively Leo.

The Full Moon in Virgo will arrive this weekend.

So, now is a good time to wrap up loose ends and prepare to let certain tensions when this lunar season brings closure to an area of your life.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If February 26 is your birthday, you are a Pisces zodiac sign ruled by the planet Neptune.

You are gentle-hearted and soft-natured. You enjoy teaching, reading, and giving advice to people in one-on-one relationship settings.

Famous Pisceans who share your birthday include American country singer and songwriter, Johnny Cash, French poet Victor Hugo, and actor Jackie Gleason.

You are most compatible with Cancer, Scorpio, and Taurus zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, February 26, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of health and pets.

If you love animals, have some already, or plan to adopt one soon, this is a great time to visit rescue sites or to see what you really need to have a furry friend in your life.

You can foster to start if you just want to test the waters out.

If a pet isn't in your future, you can donate or help shelters in other ways by giving blankets, towels, or things you know that are needed.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of creativity and playfulness.

Play sounds like it's an unstructured sort of thing, but the truth is that there is some planning that comes between you and your hobby of choice.

You can use the next few days to schedule your upcoming weekend and gather the tools for a DIY or art project you want to finish at home.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of home and the family.

You may be the doting person in the family who loves to remember the details of your history, including who did what during which holidays - it's your way of keeping memories together.

But, now, the home can be having some tension and this is hurtful to your heart.

You may not be able to make everything right, but you can try to be there to give support to those you love.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of communication.

You will have to be mindful that although you'd love to fix every situation it's not possible.

A part of you may hear a problem and want to swiftly resolve it as fast as you can. The thing is that some problems resolve themselves.

They do not need you to get involved but to witness the process.

Try to find that spot you're supposed to be in so you remain in your lane.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of money and personal property.

This is a great time to negotiate health-related bills in order to see if you can get some paid off or pay down the balances with a lower payment agreement for your budgetary needs.

If you have been wanting to buy things for your house that makes your home feel healthier, this is also a great time to tend to those needs.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of identity.

Self-care is important to you. You enjoy taking the best care of your body and your needs.

It's what gives your confidence a boost, too. Even though the time may feel challenged to squeeze in some important me-time, try to squeeze in an appointment that allows you to pamper yourself. Your mind will appreciate it too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of hidden enemies. You are trying to make the most of a negative situation.

You are aware of who you cannot trust and who you can, and the truth is not easy to digest. You're no doormat though.

You may sense that a person's ingenuine behavior is trying to undercut your efforts, so you may try to befriend at first, and if that doesn't work, confront; even if it's nicely.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of friendships.

You can be picky about who you allow into your inner circle.

You have to be this way from time-to-time because you give trust so quickly and your time generously. However, you may find it useful to let down a few of your guards.

They may be up for a reason, but not as necessary as you originally thought.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of career and social status.

It's your meticulous attention to detail that has people recognizing your work ethic in the office. People notice when someone takes their job seriously and goes above and beyond what is necessary.

This way of doing things can render you eligible for a job promotion or offer you have wanted but didn't think you'd get under the current financial circumstances; a happy surprise.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of higher learning and personal philosophy. You love to test out your knowledge and see where the flaws in your thinking are located.

You might find it fun and even entertaining to play trivia-like games with a friend tonight when the work-day is over.

If you have a tendency to debate, make sure to check the company you're in so as not to stir any arguments that don't need to happen.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of shared resources. You are generous but to a point.

You may be analyzing the merit of someone's claim that they need an item to borrow. Be sure that you're not being judgmental for no reason.

You will want to be responsible, but don't do so at the expense of your relationship. Check the facts and then be sure that you feel good about giving away your time or money.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Virgo, your sector of commitment.

You have to feel confident that a relationship you're in is one that will have a strong foundation of trust.

You may be looking for things that indicate otherwise.

You may be sending mixed signals in the process to someone who thinks you're all in, but maybe you're not.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.