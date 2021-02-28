Love Horoscope For Monday, March 1, 2021

For Monday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 1, 2021.

Venus in Pisces harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus on Monday, and this can bring a sudden change to your love life that's timely and needed.

Venus not only rules love and beauty but as the ruler of Taurus, she is also responsible for property, money, and things that you own personally.

If you've been waiting for something good to improve your financial circumstances, be proactive on Monday.

If you're trying to relocate, check out the rentals in the area you like. Be sure to stay on top of things that often feel impossible to do.

You may be one of the fortunate zodiac signs who receive an amazing opportunity by a stroke of luck on Monday.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, March 01, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus spends the day in the sign of Aquarius, your solar house of friendships, and this can be where you learn about love the most this week.

Be gracious when dealing with ego bruises as you would like others to treat you.

You may see that no one is perfect, even yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus spends the day in the sign of Aquarius, your solar house of social status.

There can be confusion as you learn to navigate the path of your future. Lots of areas of your life can be shifting, and figuring out where the pieces may land requires time.

Honor yours and ask your significant other to give you the respect to tend to this area of your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus spends the day in the sign of Aquarius, your solar house of spiritual beliefs.

Being in a relationship doesn't necessarily mean you'll agree about everything.

But, when it comes to your faith, there can be some discord that results in hurt feelings and a sense of division you'll want to mend quickly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus spends the day in the sign of Aquarius, your solar house of secrets.

When you sense someone is being secretive, ask why. It could be that they are afraid of the truth more than you discovering it.

There can be some ghosts that they have yet to address from the past, and this has nothing to do with you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus spends the day in the sign of Aquarius, your solar house of partnership.

Someone has to take the lead, even when there's a power balance between equals.

You may defer to your mate in some areas, and ask them to take the reins in an area that you don't enjoy managing or find that you're not as strong as they are.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus spends the day in the sign of Aquarius, your solar house of work.

Don't let the hurriedness of the day cause you to forget that touch is so important.

Give longer hugs. Say "I love you". When you can, hold hands.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus spends the day in the sign of Aquarius, your solar house of romance.

Unrequited love can be a blow to the ego, but this only means that you haven't found your soulmate.

You'd rather know that this wasn't the "One" so you can pursue what the Universe has in store for you in the future.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus spends the day in the sign of Aquarius, your solar house of home.

When you want to stay in but your partner wants to go out, it can feel like you're not on the same page.

Invite them to enjoy a day on their own so you can miss each other a bit more later.

A little space can be a healthy reminder of how much you care.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus spends the day in the sign of Aquarius, your solar house of communication. Saying what's on your mind may feel timely, but the timing has to be just right for it to be received well.

Test the waters a bit before delivering your thoughts without a filter.

Sometimes the bright light of truth needs to go from dim to full illumination for your partner's vision to adjust as see what you see.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus spends the day in the sign of Aquarius, your solar house of money.

Love cannot be bought, but that doesn't mean finances aren't an important part of feeling romantic.

If you're not into things lately, or your significant other has been pulling away, see if there's a problem that involves worries about funds.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus spends the day in the sign of Aquarius, your solar house of identity.

You need to be confident in who you want to be for this relationship to work out.

You can't make continual adjustments to please someone else.

Your happiness matters just as much as anyone else's. You deserve acceptance.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus spends the day in the sign of Aquarius, your solar house of hidden enemies.

Sometimes relatives just not like you for no reason at all.

There can be an uncurrent of fear that seems to be rampant, and it's not your place to try to change their thoughts.

Focus on the love you share with your mate, and things can work out in their own timing.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.