Love Horoscope For Friday, February 26, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on February 26, 2021.

If you love someone much different from you, you may feel the energy of polarization strongly starting on Friday when the Moon is opposed to the Sun and Venus in Pisces.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo, and the energy of opposition begins. In Leo, we are fixed and boldly going for what we want. This can cause messy emotions to surface.

Then, this weekend, when the Moon enters meticulous, kind, and caring Virgo, what isn't meant to be will be released.

Our patience gets tested during these times. But, with Venus now in Pisces, along with the Sun, our egos are driven toward love in big ways and this can make it easier to handle due to our ability to care compassionately and empathetically.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus is in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of spirituality and unconditional love.

You may feel less motivated to do things now because your focus and attention are on the spiritual side of love. Rather than *show* love you want to feel it.

You may become more attuned to how people express love beyond words and in how they make you feel.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus is in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of new friendships.

You may notice the way things seem to fall into place with a particular person that you call 'friend' but see that there is potential for more when you're together.

The connection you feel can be electric or even feel like time is standing still.

You're easily taken in by the person's charm and their presence.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus is in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of social standing.

This is a wonderful time to start saving money to help your family, and to make it, too.

You may know people in the right places and have already begun to establish connections that help you to convert prospects into actual sales.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus is in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of helpfulness.

You are open to seeing people's needs and being there for them where they are now.

You may find that you're able to make a big difference in the lives of others even when you're not trying.

This is a great day for donating food to the food bank, giving money to causes you feel strongly about, and pitching in to help a friend when there's a need.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus is in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of secrets and sharing.

In your heart, you know when someone is withholding information from you.

You sense things, and not knowing may pique your curiosity in matters related to the tarot, astrology, and numerology.

This is a good time to learn about the esoteric and to search for answers from the spiritual side of things.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus is in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of commitment.

You are in this with your whole heart. You know that you have so much love to give and you're ready to be generous with your emotions.

You have come to a place where you want to allow yourself to be emotionally and spiritually intimate with another person in love and friendship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus is in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of work and health.

You are striving toward self-love and want to care for yourself in a way that you know you can.

You are realizing that in order for you to be a better partner, and to be there for another person, you also have to be there for yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus is in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of creativity.

This can be a wonderful time for spontaneous romance and sweet tokens of love.

Do little things that show someone you care. Buy flowers. Write love notes. Take a long walk while holding hands.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus is in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of home, and the family.

Your natural caretaker side comes out in simple and practical ways.

You can do things that are familiar and loved by your family such as cooking your favorite meal or bringing a pastry from the local market to share.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus is in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of communication.

You don't always need words to say what it is that you really feel.

Love is a language that can be spoken by actions that make your feelings known without saying a thing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus is in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of money and property.

This is a powerful tie for the manifestation of the things that you want and need.

If you've felt short on money but not on love, you can imagine things coming into your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus is in the zodiac sign of Pisces, your solar house of identity.

This is a powerful time for manifesting new things into your life that you need and want more of.

You might also feel that you're ready to do some deep healing from the inside out.

A natural cleanse of things in your life, home, and body can be truly inspirational for you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.