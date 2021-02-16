Love Horoscope For Wednesday, February 17, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

Mixed emotions can catch us off guard on Wednesday as hearts are sensitive to what's happening in astrology.

The Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius bringing our focus to concern for others.

The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Taurus giving us a desire to have nice things.

It's easy to grasp at straws when you feel under pressure from things affecting your love horoscope.

However, the changes to make right now are internally-driven, so it's important to remain connected with what motivates and drives you to be a good person, lover, partner, family member, and friend.

Venus remains in Aquarius and she's still feeling the intensity of square energy from Mars in Taurus, so be aware that some things are just heated at the moment but will dissipate soon.

Mercury in retrograde in the zodiac sign of Aquarius is a positive reminder to keep our thoughts and feelings in check.

When you sense something, own it, but reflect on what is going on, too.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's the final day of the Sun in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of friendships.

This has been an intense time in this area of your life for a variety of reasons. With Mercury retrograde, Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, and the New Moon taking place in this area of your life, you've learned to see things for what they are.

Where you have felt restricted perhaps you have already begun the process of releasing people.

Where you have found your love works, you may start to form roots that build a unique type of romance that is expressive but holding you back.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's the final day of the Sun in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of social status. It's time to reflect on your priorities and things move from work to friendships.

There's been a lot of focus on your work and this could have pulled your attention away from the people you love in your life.

When you're trying to build your independence, it can be difficult to find that balance where you can give of yourself to others while putting your all into growing your professional life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's the final day of the Sun in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of higher learning. There are things that you may have discovered about yourself that you needed to learn during this time.

And, even though you may still be in process, you may still find the process of reinventing yourself difficult and challenging for love.

The Sun preparing to leave your belief sector to enter your sector of work can give you a chance to see how you are in action, and pivot when needed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's the final day of the Sun in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of shared resources and secrets.

It's may have felt unsettling during this month to realize you don't have a right to know another person's most intimate thoughts or get access to their life when you want to.

The idea of boundary setting and being intimate emotionally may have been a lesson you've learned over the last few weeks. Take time to download all that you've learned.

Let yourself ruminate over these experiences as you prepare for the next solar season in Pisces, a fellow water sign.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's the final day of the Sun in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of commitment.

You may have gone through a recent breakup only to realize you're actually comfortable being by yourself.

You may still have a longing to be with another person, but not at the expense of your independence.

With so many planets, the Sun, Saturn, Jupiter, retrograde Mercury, Venus, and last week's New Moon in Aquarius taking place... it can feel like you've focused on love at the expense of everything else for too long. Now, it's time to rebuild your life in a way that works best for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

It's the final day of the Sun in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of daily duties. Life has felt like all work and little play.

You may be working even in your love life to some degree, and the energy continues to feel like an uphill battle. There's still so much to be done, and yet there's not enough time for it all.

As the Sun prepares to leave your sector of routine, you may feel key areas of your life come to the surface begging for more attention.

This can allow you to see the ego side of you. You may notice that you're putting more stock into something that you need to detach from.

The end result will be the same but less taxing on your pride.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's the final day of the Sun in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of romance.

There is only so much you can do when it comes to love, and sometimes you have to let go and allow the feelings of love to come back to you on their own.

You may have been centered on building something you thought would last, but only to realize it's fleeting. You need more.

While the Sun prepares to leave your creativity and play sector that doesn't mean it's all over for you in the love department. What it could mean is that it's time to let things flow on its own terms.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's the final day of the Sun in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of home.

Togetherness, making things work, and bringing people together has been quite the juggle with so many planets pulling people to honor and respect individuality.

The Sun working with Jupiter, Saturn, retrograde Mercury and Venus have given you little respite when it comes to your family life. You have been having to make peace with it, and it's not easy - it's been downright hard.

As the Sun prepares to depart this area of your life, you can start to release yourself from the pressure to perform.

Use this time to think about the future you want, and what it is that makes you an individual - and how you can honor that along with what you see in everyone else.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's the final day of the Sun in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of communication.

There has been much to think about lately, and much of what you've considered has been an exploration of your perceptive and intuitive side.

You can see how this feeds into all areas of your life, including love, and you may have discovered areas you'd like to change.

The Sun leaving your communication sector opens the door to self-investment. Use this time to consider what it is you need and start to invest into yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's the final day of the Sun in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of money.

How you spend your money or how others have wanted to see you invest it could have been the area of contention for you this month.

They may be right or wrong, however, your ability to make decisions without feeling under pressure could have strained your existing relationships.

Now, as the Sun moves forward, the attention may lessen for you in this area of your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's the final day of the Sun in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of identity.

This has been a transformative time period for you, and even though the Sun ends this solar season for you, Jupiter, Saturn, retrograde Mercury and Venus continue to bring intensity to your personal life.

This is a great time to reinvent your life - the way you look, love, communicate, and receive from others - so you can define these areas of your life in a way that feels right for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's the final day of the Sun in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of the past. The past can be so painful, but helpful at the same time.

You've had a lot of lessons to learn, and now that the Sun will be entering your sign you will feel energized to do things that improve your life in big and small ways.

However, with Jupiter, Saturn, Mercury, and Venus still in your enemy sector, you can feel these hindrances in your life, especially in the area of love.

Be intentional now, and don't make compromises or promises with situations that feel outdated and unsustainable.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.