Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, February 18, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for February 18, 2021.

Our attention changes to the spiritual as the Sun leaves Aquarius to enter the sign of Pisces and the twelfth solar house.

The daily numerology of Thursday is a Life Path Number 7, the Seeker.

The Seeker is a quiet energy that pairs nicely with the Pisces Sun.

The focal tarot card for the next 30-days is The Moon tarot card.

The Moon tarot card is about spirituality, but also the illusions of the spirit that can be misleading and difficult to understand.

A great thing to do on Thursday is to embrace quiet moments. Do some writing. Listen to your heart.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, Reversed

Your confidence may have taken a hit, but insecurity isn't a reason to back down from this challenge. You have so much to offer.

You're in the process of growing. You may be where there's a steep learning curve, but that doesn't mean stop.

It means proceed with caution and learn as you go.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Be strong and believe in yourself.

When you feel stripped of your inner power it's a position of vulnerability that's difficult to shake.

But, even when life throws a curveball you can handle the adversity because you've endured much worse and have become stronger with each lesson you've faced.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You are talented, skilled, and worthy of getting paid for what you do.

You don't need to doubt yourself or question whether or not your ability matches the need you're asked to fulfill.

You can do the work. You may not feel like you can, but you can - and you will!

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, Reversed

No advice is better than bad advice, but your loneliness has you reaching out to hear words of wisdom where they cannot be found.

It's better to listen to your own intuition during these moments.

When you are changing the narrative of your life, family, and the rules you're used to following, you're not going to get encouragement from the people you leave behind.

You're off to explore new territory. You'll need to go this route alone.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

When you're happy, your smile lights up a room. When people see you happy with what you have.

Get comfortable celebrating your joy publicly.

You don't have to hide it. It does the world good to see you experiencing such deep fulfillment.

You are giving others permission to be happy, too.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers, Reversed

Cheating is something that hurts so much, and when it happens you feel like you weren't good enough.

Even emotionally cheating is harder than physical because you thought that your love was stronger, and to see that it failed this test is heartbreaking.

You can choose to forgive your love for their lapse in judgment, but there will definitely be work to do to overcome such a break in trust.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, Reversed

You need to replenish your energy. When you make withdraws of your life force, be sure to deposit a double portion of what you took!

You've been expending a lot of your time on mentally and emotionally challenging tasks.

So, now that you have a little break, it's time for you to give back to yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Love is a dance, a union of souls where you gain an opportunity to join your dreams together and try to make them come true.

You have someone who will hold your hand, and be there for you in the same way you want to be with them.

You have a love that's growing to nurture you both in healing and fulfilling ways. Encourage it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, Reversed

Negative words take root in ways that you don't realize until it's late at night and you start to feel the heaviness of your thoughts and worries.

You have been talking down to yourself, maybe adopting what other people have thought about you.

You need a pick-me-up chat with yourself. Tell yourself you'll commit to building your self-esteem instead of tearing it down. It's not what you were made to do.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Enjoy what you've built. Savor this moment. Even if you made small gains, those were gains.

These are things to celebrate and be thankful for.

You put time into your accomplishment. So, spend time admiring it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The High Priestess, Reversed

When things don't feel right there's a reason.

You may sense an imbalance in the energy in order to stop you from making a grave mistake.

You don't want to miss the red flag. Pay attention to the signs and read them.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

There are days when conflict is inevitable and unpreventable.

You may feel like this is all that there will be in your life because it's so common right now. But there's a lesson to learn here.

You may be getting one test after another to help you quickly master this lesson.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.