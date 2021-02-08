Who Is The Next ‘Bachelorette’? What To Know About The Rumored Star Of Next Season

Thanks to gossip king Reality Steve, it looks like we know who the next Bachelorette will be!

The reality television guru spilled the beans on his Twitter account late on Feb. 6, and fans everywhere are gearing up for what will definitely be the most dramatic season yet.

Rumor has it that the lucky lady chosen to be the next Bachelorette is a contestant on Matt James’s season, but according to Reality Steve, she’s going to get the boot after her one-on-one date with the hunky Bachelor on the episode that airs on Monday, Feb. 8.

Who is the next Bachelorette?

Warning: spoilers ahead.

If you’d rather not know who the next rumored Bachelorette is, don’t scroll down any further!

But if you’re interested to know all about the next Bachelorette, read on.

Reality Steve dropped a bombshell about the next Bachelorette on his Twitter account on Feb. 6.

In a surprising tweet riddled with spoilers about the upcoming season, Reality Steve alleged that current Bachelor contestant Katie Thurston will be cast as the newest Bachelorette.

“(SPOILER): At the “Women Tell All” taping this past Thursday, Katie Thurston was announced as the next ‘Bachelorette,’” Reality Steve wrote. “Katie gets eliminated on Monday’s episode during her 1-on-1 with Matt.”

(SPOILER): At the “Women Tell All” taping this past Thursday, Katie Thurston was announced as the next “Bachelorette.”



Katie gets eliminated on Monday’s episode during her 1-on-1 with Matt. pic.twitter.com/bBuElpLGAv — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 7, 2021

Bachelor Nation was shocked at the announcement, and some fans got irritated about the sudden spoiler.

“Why did you do this??” one fan questioned. “I have never seen you put the actual spoiler in your tweet (usually you have to go to your page) this sucks for people who follow you but don't want all the spoilers.”

Another Twitter follower wrote, “They could have chosen among many amazing brown and black women but no. First they let go Mike and now another chance to be diverse.”

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

“I can understand what you are saying but Katie was a stand out! Anti bullying, supportive, sweet, funny, lively, sex positive, no slut shaming. I would support anyone who displayed those behaviors. Maybe her match will be diverse,” another Twitter user replied.

Katie Thurston responded to the rumors on her Instagram Story.

The brunette bombshell took to Instagram after hearing the rumors, posting a selfie with the caption, “Reading my texts this morning like news to me.”

Katie Thurston is a fan-favorite on Matt James’s season.

Thurston immediately caught the attention of Bachelor fans after she whipped out a sparkly vibrator during her first meeting with Matt James.

“It was the perfect statement for 2020,” she said on an episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. “It actually summarized me perfectly … and I could do nothing but be myself. I knew Matt is religious, I know I don’t know him personally, so I knew it could very well send me home [on] night one. And I would have no regrets.”

Thurston has also been praised by fans everywhere after she stood up to “Queen” Victoria Larson after Larson was accused of bullying other girls in the house.

She also stood up to other women in the house after five new contestants were added into the mix on the Jan. 25 episode.

“I get it, we’re entitled to our feelings,” she said to her fellow contestants. “But at the end of the day, they live with us and I would hate to be on their side of this [with] the continuous digs. At some point, we’ve gotta kind of get over it and welcome them into the house a little bit.”

Reality Steve has yet to comment further on his admission of Katie Thurston being the next Bachelorette.

Guess we’ll have to wait and see if these rumors are true!

Who do you think will be the next Bachelorette? Drop a comment below!

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.