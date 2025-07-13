Bride Delivers Speech At Her Own Wedding To Turn It Into A LinkedIn Post About 'Courage And Confidence'

There’s nothing quite like wedding season. It brings out the crazy side of everyone, from the couple to the guests. One bride bucked tradition to show she was a “corporate baddie” and get a good LinkedIn post out of it. Unfortunately for her, the idea didn’t go over very well with Reddit users who found out about it.

Someone shared a LinkedIn post they saw in which a bride explained that she gave a speech at her wedding just to be able to post about it.

In Reddit’s r/weddingshaming forum, a user shared a LinkedIn post they could hardly believe was real. In it, a woman claimed that when she recently got married, she decided to give an impromptu speech just so she could tell a story about it on LinkedIn.

The woman, whose name was blacked out in the screenshot that made it to Reddit, said, “Me, not do a wedding speech? Please, I had a LinkedIn post to write.” It all went downhill from there.

Reddit

“I went back and forth on whether to grab the mic … but then I thought: ‘What would the algorithm want?’” she continued. “So I opened with: ‘I wasn’t sure about doing a speech, but then I thought about the long LinkedIn post I could write about courage and confidence so … here I am.’”

At that point, she gave a shoutout to everyone that she just knew was scrolling through LinkedIn at her wedding, which may be a thing you do if you’re one of those CEOs of a startup who work 80 hours a week. “It got a few laughs from the corporate baddies who definitely check their feed at weddings,” she stated.

“I may have been wearing ivory and holding a champagne coupe, but make no mistake, I was still a woman in sales,” she insisted. She then encouraged everyone to look for any opportunity to turn life into a LinkedIn post. “The content is everywhere,” she said. “Just ask the bridesmaid with the ring light.”

People quite literally could not believe that this actually happened.

The user who posted the screenshot on Reddit said, “Imagine taking time from the happiest day of your life so you can perform for your corporate baddies,” in utter disbelief. Commenters were equally vexed. “Ughh, I remember to check my LinkedIn once a month,” one said. “I feel so bad for people whose lives revolve around it.”

taras.chaban | Shutterstock

“I feel so bad for the guy that married someone like this,” someone else pointed out. “This is the ickiest ick to ever ick,” another added.

Several people pointed out that the post could have just as easily been made on Reddit’s r/LinkedInLunatics subreddit. One person even called it “worlds [colliding].”

Aside from the fact that giving a speech at your wedding so you can turn it into a LinkedIn post is just downright bizarre, it’s not entirely customary for the bride to give a speech at her own wedding.

The person who made the original post with the screenshot from LinkedIn made a very good point when they asked, “Also, is it normal for the bride or groom to give a speech? I thought that was normally family/friends?”

Kawê Rodrigues | Pexels

A few Redditors replied and said they gave speeches at their own weddings, but just so they could thank everyone for coming. It was certainly nothing like this woman’s LinkedIn content-ready speech.

Brides Magazine clarified that it is tradition for the groom, or the couple as a unit, to give a speech thanking their guests. So, for the bride to give a brief speech at her wedding isn’t unheard of, but doing so for the sake of a LinkedIn post is certainly out of the ordinary. It’s clear that this woman acted in the name of getting as many clicks as possible.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.