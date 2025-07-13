Bride Encouraged To Leave Her New Husband After His Prank On Their Wedding Day — 'That Marriage Is Over'

A bride is being encouraged by the internet to leave her new husband after he pranked her on their wedding day. The prank, which was recorded and posted to TikTok, had random strangers on social media begging her to file for divorce immediately, and fearing that it eerily foreshadowed their marriage.

The real question is, was the prank just harmless, good fun, or a red flag that this relationship is doomed before even getting started? While most people assumed the worst for the newlyweds, sometimes, without context, it's easy to jump to conclusions.

Advertisement

The groom pranked his new bride by tricking her into jumping into a pool in front of their guests.

The video, which has millions of views on TikTok, featured the newlyweds holding hands a few feet away from an inground pool. They happily started running toward the open water, making it seem as though they were going to jump in together in their wedding attire. However, at the last second, the groom stepped to the side toward the pavement, leaving just his bride to plunge into the pool in her wedding dress. He seemed to smirk at her as she surfaced with a smile on her face.

Their wedding guests were heard cheering in the background. And while the bride didn't seem too upset, the video cuts out before she gets out of the pool, so viewers were left wondering if she thought her husband's prank was a hoot or a selfish attempt to make his new wife the brunt of a joke.

Advertisement

While it was unclear if the prank angered the bride, it definitely agitated the majority of TikTok commenters.

Users wasted no time slamming the groom for his seemingly cruel prank. “That’s not a prank that’s an immediate annulment,” one user commented. “That marriage is over,” another user wrote.

Others begged the bride to leave her new husband, fearing that his actions in the video foreshadowed what the rest of their marriage would look like. “In that moment he just showed you he will not take a leap with you,” one user pointed out, with another writing, “If that’s not a metaphor for the rest of their relationship, I don’t know what is.”

Advertisement

Other users noted that if they were in the bride’s position, they would have serious “trust issues” moving forward. They also criticized the groom for allowing his new bride to ruin her wedding dress while he kept his suit in mint condition after they were seemingly supposed to jump in together.

There's no denying that when watching the video, something feels off about the husband's prank, but there's got to be more to the story. First, it's obvious the bride agreed to jump in the pool beforehand. That in and of itself means she didn't care about ruining her wedding dress. And the second observation that viewers seemed to neglect was the fact that, unless this was an arranged marriage and it was the first time these two met, chances are this bride had a good idea what she signed up for with this guy. Maybe they share the same sense of humor, and we are assuming the worst.

Although in the minority, others did not see the harm in the prank and believed that it was a light-hearted joke.

“It was supposed to be funny. You guys are so dramatic,” one user commented. “We are all children at heart, his behavior is not a red flag,” another user shared. Others pointed out that the bride did not appear to be angry with her new husband and that when she surfaced in the water, she was all smiles.

Advertisement

Andrey Sayfutdinov | Shutterstock

It is important to note that every relationship is different. Some couples may allow the other to prank them every once in a while and share a laugh, while others may believe that the same prank oversteps a boundary. It's easy to always assume the worst of people, but maybe, just maybe, this groom wasn't the bad guy. Who knows? He could have jumped in after the video ended, and we never got to see it.

Could the bride have been upset? Absolutely. But her being annoyed or upset also does not mean the relationship is doomed. In fact, there's no such thing as a perfect relationship or a perfect couple. “We all have a negativity bias, or tendency to focus on the bad aspects of experiences. This makes us more critical of our relationship than we should be,” explained author and relationship expert Gary Lewandowski Jr. in Greater Good Magazine. He went on to say, "We have such a strong tendency to pick up on the bad stuff that we may even manufacture problems that don’t exist." Maybe that's what we've done for this couple.

Advertisement

Couples, especially if they are getting married and spending the rest of their lives together, should discuss what is appropriate to joke about in the relationship and what is off-limits to establish trust and set healthy boundaries. Since this is a couple willing to jump into a swimming pool in the middle of their wedding day, chances are this wasn't the first time they took joking or pranking to the extreme.

While some brides would be completely horrified and humiliated if this happened to them, there are some who might find it hilarious. Perhaps for this bride and groom, it's a happy memory from their wedding day that they will look back on for a lifetime.

Advertisement

Megan Quinn is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.