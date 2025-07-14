HR Exec Sings To Employees About 'Breathing In Peace' Moments After Announcing Layoffs

Right now, there are a lot of layoffs happening in corporate America. Many employers are looking for a way to lessen the blow, but none have been quite so unique as one HR executive. Apparently, they thought the best way to soothe their company’s employees’ worries was to sing to them about “breathing in peace.” One worker caught the whole thing on camera and shared it on TikTok.

An HR executive actually sang to employees after announcing layoffs in an attempt to make them feel more at peace.

A woman named Brie, who goes by the username @chachki444 on TikTok, shared that her job recently laid off some employees. When the layoffs were announced, to soften the blow, the HR executive sang to them to calm them down. Obviously, it was very effective. If you didn't catch it, that was sarcasm.

Advertisement

Brie filmed the incident, with her camera focused on her laptop keyboard so no one’s face could be seen. But, they could certainly be heard. “POV: your company just announced layoffs, and this is how they close the meeting,” she said.

Advertisement

Throughout the video, a woman could be heard singing. “When I breathe in, I breathe in peace. When I breathe out, I breathe out love,” she sang in a sound that resembled a chant. The song was clearly stylized after a meditation to bring the employees maximum calming vibes. Brie could be heard laughing while it all went down.

It was in the caption that Brie indicated her job is connected to the government. “These federal cuts are the worst,” she stated, along with the hashtag “Big Beautiful Bill,” referring to President Trump’s recent budget bill that narrowly passed through Congress in an effort to reshape the government.

The woman who recorded the video offered some more information in a follow-up video that commenters practically begged for.

Naturally, people had a lot of questions, which Brie tried to address in a subsequent video. First of all, she clarified that she was not one of the employees that was laid off. The laid-off employees were also not a part of this specific meeting in which the plan to let them go was announced. She said the layoffs were due to Medicaid cuts and her company’s connection to the program.

Advertisement

“And one of the employees that works with me was like, ‘I just think it’s wrong that you guys expect us to go from this conversation that’s heavy … and then you’re gonna just have us go and have to interface with the people we support,’” she recounted.

To deal with employees’ concerns about continuing on with their workday after such an intense meeting, the HR executive decided to begin singing, because what else would you do in such a situation? “The person that was singing actually had started the meeting with, like, their altar, and they were, like, doing a crystal meditation,” she added. “They kept kind of harping on how they were a pastor and how they were in a church and, like, all this stuff. So the minute that they started singing like that … I just lost it.”

Advertisement

While the woman didn’t specify exactly what her job is, there are going to be major cuts to Medicaid, which sounds like it will affect her work.

The “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” was passed by Congress on July 3, 2025, and signed into law by President Trump the following day. According to the Center for American Progress and The Arc, the Congressional Budget Office estimated that the bill would decrease spending on Medicaid and CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program) by $1.02 trillion.

Anna Shvets | Pexels

It makes sense that anyone who has a job connected to Medicaid would be worried about losing their job now or in the years to come because of these cuts. And, for Brie’s company, the layoffs have already begun. To everyone’s horror, an HR executive thought that the conversation needed to include a musical meditation.

Advertisement

Perhaps the HR woman was breathing for her own peace, because the White House has announced that mass layoffs are coming for federal workers, and they are supposedly coming soon. An anonymous senior White House Official told Reuters, "The goal is to simplify the size of the federal government, so we will do what we need to do to reach that goal."

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.