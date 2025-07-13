If Someone Does These 3 Things, They’re Not A Type B Friend — They’re Just A Bad Friend

The concept of Type A and Type B personalities has been around for decades, but it's recently made a comeback on social media, specifically as it pertains to friendships. A Type A friend is usually organized, competitive and full of energy. They’re the ones planning the hangout, hyping everyone up and stressing over the small details to make sure everything goes perfectly.

Meanwhile, the Type B friend is more laid-back. They're flexible, easygoing, and not big on planning ahead. Type B friends tend to go with the flow. One is not better than the other, however. They're just different personalities. More importantly, when it comes to Type B friends, laid back does not equate with lack of care and consideration. A person who exhibits those traits is just a bad friend. Unfortunately, like many things on social media, the A and B personality traits have been misconstrued and are being used to excuse behavior that isn't friendly at all.

People often confuse being Type B with being a bad friend.

The real issue takes place when someone claims to be Type B, but they are actually just inconsiderate. There’s a big difference between being chill and easygoing and being careless and thoughtless toward people you purport to care about. You can't just kick back and do nothing while your Type A friend is out here turning all the gears to make things happen.

A recent TikTok video by a creator named Alice explored this exact topic. She argued that if a friend exhibits any of these three behaviors that aren't Type B, they're just bad friends:

1. They're incompetent

Imagine a Type A friend is planning a trip with a Type B friend. The Type A books the hotel, picks the location, and sets the dates, basically handling the logistics. All the Type B has to do is buy their plane ticket. If they don’t even do that? That’s not laid-back, that’s just immature!

If your friends have been planning a trip for months and you’re still undecided, or worse, haven’t even looked at flights, you need to get it together. Alice also mentioned that if you show up at the airport and forget your passport, you’re not a Type B friend; you’re just lazy and inattentive.

2. They're indifferent

Being chill is one thing, being totally nonchalant is another. Alice said, “Are we friends, or what? Because why are you not telling me your real opinion?” Real Type B personalities are spontaneous and relaxed, but that doesn't equate to uncaring and indifferent.

Sure, they may not be as comfortable with confrontation, but being a supportive friend isn't a personality trait; it's a chosen behavior. If your supposed friend dismisses everything as a joke and doesn't reciprocate the same energy you put into the friendship, they're not Type B; they're a bad friend. People have feelings, and if someone’s opening up to you, you can’t just ignore them and move on like it’s no big deal.

3. They're careless

Type A friends are planners, sure, but they aren't personal assistants. If you constantly rely on other people to handle things for you, you're not Type B, you’re just disrespectful.

There’s a difference between “Hey, my phone’s dying, can you bring a charger?” and every single hangout turning into, “Can you bring this? Can you spot me? Can I borrow that?” Not charging your phone because you assume someone else will, not packing makeup because you’ll just use someone else’s, not bringing money because someone always covers you. That’s not laid-back. That’s just taking advantage. Type B personalities are classified as adaptable, and that's not adaptable, that's just a mooch.

Type B friends are supposed to be attentive.

According to Verywell Mind, being a Type B friend doesn’t mean you get to be careless and indifferent, like Alice said. Actually, it’s the opposite. Type B friends are more laid-back, yes, but that’s exactly why they're attentive.

The outlet noted that because Type B personalities tend to be low-stress and not in a constant rush, they’re often the ones who slow down, listen, and really support the people around them. Type B friends are meant to be calming, easygoing, and emotionally available. They are the friends you turn to when you just need to chill.

So let’s be clear: don’t blame laziness or disrespect on a personality label. First, you shouldn’t be using a “type” as an excuse to treat people poorly. Second, the type you’re referencing isn’t even what you think it is. Type B friends are warm, patient, and present. Don’t confuse that with being cold, indifferent, and disconnected.

Matt Machado is a writer studying journalism at the University of Central Florida. He covers relationships, psychology, celebrities, pop culture, and human interest topics.