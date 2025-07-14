The Color Of Your Dog’s Fur Reveals The Type Of Luck You Attract, According To Feng Shui

Dogs really are man’s best friend. They’re loyal buddies, always by your side no matter what, and so fun to play with. They brighten your day and just make life better. But what if your dog also brought you luck? According to Chinese traditions, they do!

This belief ties into Feng Shui, an ancient Chinese system of arranging your environment to balance, harmonize, and boost positive energy. In a recent video, a Feng Shui master named Tanaura shared how your dog’s color could influence your fortune because your pet's energy carries meaning, and the color of their fur plays into that.

According to a Feng Shui Master, here's how the color of your pup's fur impacts your luck:

1. Black Dog

According to Tanaura, dogs with black fur hold strong guardian energy. That means they can help protect your home from "negativity and hidden dangers." Black dogs act like spiritual shields, scaring away bad luck and protecting your space from negative energy that tries to sneak in. In fact, black is such a powerful color in Feng Shui that many practitioners say it can harbor good luck and protection because it has the power to absorb negativity.

According to Feng Shui architect Anjie Cho, it's also a color that represents the water element, and water is directly linked to career and, oftentimes, wealth. Cho also noted that since black is known to absorb energy, having it in your home, or in this case, on your dog, is a blessing because his fur, as Tanaura explained, can absorb and protect against any negative energies taking root.

2. Brown or golden dog

Tanaura said that dogs with brown and golden fur are linked to "grounded wealth and stable income." This is specifically related to financial stability and safety. Brown and golden dogs are believed to "attract long-term prosperity."

According to The Spruce, earthy tones like browns, yellows, and golds are directly linked to the Earth element, which, as Tanaura noted, is all about stability. It's also related to self-care and health. In this case, financial stability and long-term prosperity are directly linked to overall well-being. Remember, abundance and grounded wealth are different. Abundance means money flows in, grounded wealth means money is secure and stays in.

3. White Dog

White dogs, explained Tanaura, welcome "purity and emotional healing" into your home. If you’re going through changes or challenges emotionally, a white dog can help balance your energy. As Tanaura said, your dog is more than just a companion; they’re also "part of your energetic field," helping to regulate and protect your energy.

The Spruce noted that white, also described in Feng Shui as the absence of color, is all about mental clarity, which is why dogs with white fur are so beneficial to emotional healing.

Feng Shui "Foo Dogs" are also a symbol of protection.

Interestingly enough, dogs have always been an important part of Feng Shui design as pillars of protection. These are not real dogs, but rather statues. Also called Imperial Guardian Lions, these figures are placed at the entrances of homes, temples or businesses to keep out negative energy. They’re guardians meant to scare off evil spirits, harmful influences and even intruders.

Foo Dogs are traditionally placed in pairs, symbolizing Yin and Yang, a deep concept in Chinese philosophy. The male usually has a ball under one paw, representing strength and power, while the female has a cub, symbolizing nurturing and protection. Together, they’re meant to bring balance and peace to a space.

Feng Shui places a lot of importance on where things are positioned and how energy flows through your home. So, if you’re into this tradition, placing a pair of Foo Dogs facing outward at your entrance could be one way to invite more positive energy while keeping the bad stuff out.

And you can pair them with an actual dog! According to Tanaura, dogs don’t just make your life better in a physical sense; they also support your energy. You could take a look at what kind of luck or support you need more of in your life right now, and consider adopting a dog whose color reflects that.

And if you already have a dog, maybe look at them with a little more gratitude today. Your dog has been working overtime to help keep your energy protected and balanced, without you even realizing it. They deserve some extra treats and petting today!

Matt Machado is a writer studying journalism at the University of Central Florida. He covers relationships, psychology, celebrities, pop culture, and human interest topics.