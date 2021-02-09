Love Horoscope For Wednesday, February 10, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Most of the time we resist change, but when single, we look forward to it. This is the tone that takes place with Venus in the sign of Aquarius during your love horoscope this Wednesday.

She expresses herself in an intelligent 'what if' manner now that she has crossed the threshold of difficulty in those early critical degrees.

Now that she's in the middle of her Aquarian transit signs of promise begin to bloom.

And, what may be can start to manifest at the start of the New Moon in Aquarius which will arrive on Thursday of this week.

Now is the time to set the special intentions, and knowing what Venus is working on in your astrology can help.

You might be focusing on a love that began with a friendship.

You may be working on a love project that you have been hoping to see do well with all your heart.

There are so many great ways to utilize Venus in Aquarius until she leaves for Pisces on February 25.

Whatever area of your life that you're focused on, be intentional and hopeful. Venus can help you see things that you long for with fresh, new eyes before the New Moon.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius activating your sector of friendships.

There's a lot of change headed your way with the New Moon on the horizon.

For the day, look at your relationships from a 'big picture' point of view. There are things that you cannot change, and you should not even try.

There are some things in life that you will be able to adjust to, but only where it pertains to you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius activating your sector of career and social status.

This is a great time for you to focus on the things that make you a reliable and dependable partner in life.

With Mars in your sign, you are driven to attain your personal goals, but try not to step on toes, especially those who love you, and try to give you a leg up as you climb the ladder to success.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius activating your sector of personal philosophies.

You are not only intrigued but willing to try new things and see the world from a different standpoint.

Areas, where you felt was a disparity between you and a soulmate could reveal themselves once again with Mars in your house of hidden enemies.

However, with Venus communicating with both Saturn and Jupiter at the same time, you can learn to expand your awareness without necessarily changing your own way of doing things.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius activating your sector of shared resources.

This is a time where others feel more generous toward you. You can receive what you need without really making much of an effort. Plan for it!

With the New Moon coming up in Aquarius, you may find that what you need not only helps you but gives you a chance to do things that you were not able to do in the past.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius activating your sector of commitments. You have a chance to hit the reset button when it comes to love.

With Venus communicating to Jupiter, your love life can light up. With Venus also speaking to Saturn, you've learned what you don't like, and what you do.

Now, with the New Moon coming, you get a fresh start in love, with a person you're committed to now, or meeting someone who seems like a promising person to know.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius activating your sector of daily duties.

It's going to take some negotiating and time for you to truly understand where you need to divide your time and energy, and this can trickle into your love life as well.

Try not to be so Saturnian at this time while the tough planet puts pressure on you to get things right as it talks to Venus. Use this time to reflect on your part as your ruling planet, retrograde Mercury encourages you to do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius activating your sector of romance.

You may feel unfocused when it comes to love, and this can foster a sense that you are not ready for it or just not in the right place. So, work on yourself instead.

You can do things that make you feel good. Read poetry. Spend time in nature or get lost in reflection and your thoughts.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius activating your sector of home and the family. T

his is a wonderful time to invest in your home and spend time with people you enjoy being around.

It will be easy to note and admire the differences between people in your family, so try to celebrate them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius activating your sector of communication.

You may not always understand what people think or feel, but you can try to do so. These are tests that you can pass with love.

Difficult subjects can be uncomfortable to talk about, but an occasional debate can help you build the mental and emotional intimacy you desire.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius activating your sector of money and personal property.

You may find yourself needing to share things more than usual at this time.

This could be a time where you have to establish clear boundaries about what is communal property and what you prefer to keep just for yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius activating your sector of identity.

As you explore new things that you'd like to change, preparing is a good idea.

With the New Moon coming up soon you can kick start your goals with greater focus, even if your partner or others appear to not understand or lack the ability to support you emotionally.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius activating your sector of hidden enemies.

Not everyone is going to like the way that you do things, and even though this is hard to accept it can be easier this week.

You may finally come to a place where you're ready and able to surrender the belief that you can make people love everything about you.

This can be a gift that helps you learn to love yourself no matter what.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.