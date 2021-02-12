Your Zodiac Sign's Weekly Tarot Card Reading For February 15 - 21, 2021

Welcome to your weekly tarot card reading. It looks like the week is split down the middle, in terms of positive and negative for all zodiac signs.

What does your weekly tarot card reading have in store for you during the week of February 15-21, 2021?

The Sun will enter the zodiac sign of Aquarius and then enter Pisces on February 19, 2021.

For those of us who are in love or have love on the brain, it's going to be a very good week with much progress.

You will find out what works for you, in terms of love and romance - and you'll be pleased with how well you have learned to let go of what doesn't work.

It looks like Virgo and Capricorn will be fighting some personal battles, while Aries and Scorpio will be raking in the big bucks.

Love is making a strong trajectory towards Taurus and Sagittarius, while the workload will be left to our friends, Cancer and Leo.

It's also a good time for all of us to take a step back and give some thoughtful analysis to what's going on in our lives.

Are the choices we've made working out for us, and if not - are we working on improving them?

Questions will be asked this week, and answers are expected. And where do those answers come from?

Our own hearts, of course. Let yours feel peace and love.

Look for your zodiac sign's tarot card to find out what's in store for you during the week of February 15-21, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Page of Pentacles

New ideas come your way this week, Aries, and this fresh new way of thinking will invigorate and inspire you.

There will be a spring in your step, and your good attitude will affect others in a positive way.

You may be feeling generous towards a loved one, and they will be overwhelmed and delighted to receive whatever it is you have to give; you are loved and it is during this week that you'll acknowledge that love and return it in ways that will be appreciated.

Feel free to spend money this week, if you have it, as all of your investments will bear fruit and happiness. A good week for you, indeed!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Seven of Cups, reversed

You have finally found a way to make the pain of the past work for you, and that, in itself, is ingenious.

Perhaps you have come to the end of your rope; you knew you needed to let go of someone, and in doing so, you can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Freedom is ahead, and somehow, the struggle to stay present and in the moment is just now paying off in a certain kind of wisdom. This translates as confidence and the ability to find hope in the future.

All is not lost, not now - you are on the other side of the proverbial hump. Stay the course, Taurus - don't look back.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Four of Cups, reversed

Well, at least you can say you tried when it comes to love, and though it's not altogether hopeless, you do feel like your world has been thrown on its side, and here you are, struggling to find your footing.

Love may have passed you by this time, and if you had your heart set on a certain someone, it may be time for you to accept that - they're just not into you.

It happens, and we can't always get what we want, but we can always, always grow from situations like this. Use your brilliant Gemini brain to accept your situation as it is now and to forge ahead with new plans.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Ten of Wands

It will be during this week that you'll make a great decision, one that will take you out of your funk and on to new adventures.

You have been looking at hopelessness for way too long, never quite seeing a way out - you've almost given up and given in to despair, yet there's something about to happen that will wake you up and get you moving.

The door to opportunity is right there before you and this week, you will finally see it as something you can walk through, rather than stand in front, waiting for it to open without your effort.

All it takes is the nerve to open that door, Cancer, and it is during this week that you'll finally get up that nerve and make the right move for your life.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Queen of Wands

You may be feeling a bit strict this week, Leo, as if you feel you need to lay down the law for those around you who might have gone astray.

You're in your true form now - a leader, and you will feel that obligation this week as those in your life will be turning to you for advice and direction.

While you can't make people do what you want them to, you can help them find their own path, and so it will be a week of doling out wisdom and being the bigger person for all of it.

You can be very helpful at times, and those who have been guided by you before now depend on you to help them through their issues.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Four of Swords

While all will be well on the home front, you may have to deal with something less than desirable at work, this week, Virgo.

As it is, you feel oppressed, taken advantage of. Perhaps you are not being paid your worth and it's starting to get on your nerves.

You played the game this long, but now you are starting to feel like no one respects you or your many efforts, and you may find yourself lashing out at fellow coworkers and even your boss.

You've never been good at hiding your feelings, especially if you're feeling disrespected; you really resent it and you have no intentions of keeping this inside. You may lose your temper in a big way, and perhaps that's best.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Three of Pentacles, reversed

You've found yourself in a very compromised position this week, Libra, and it's going to be up to you to find something positive in all that goes down, because if you don't - it's just all going to go down even further.

This week is a matter of seeing the glasswork half full as opposed to half-empty, and that means you're going to have to pull yourself up and out of the mess you're in, and make serious strides to get things back to an even keel.

It's a balancing act for you, which makes sense as your sign is represented by the scales of balance.

Don't let yourself swing too far to the dark side, as much fun as it may seem!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Ace of Pentacles

There's always one sign who seems to take the cake during the weekly Tarot readings, and once again - it's you, Scorpio.

You seemed to have caught on to something...maybe it's just good ol' luck, but you are on a roll.

This week is the one to take risks with money - you'll win if you play the numbers, or at least this card implies that your luck will see you through.

You might expect a raise or promotion, and a financial uptick in your bank account.

This is a great week for you to invest, as well as a very promising time for you to seek out sales and make purchases accordingly. Good luck!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Eight of Cups

Love is not only in the air, it's everywhere for you, Sagittarius, and in every department, too.

That means that whatever you do this week, you will get approval, perhaps even kudos for your efforts.

You are royalty to the ones you love, so don't be surprised if you receive words of love or even gifts, as they will come this week.

If you've made special efforts to take care of your health, you will start to see how those efforts are now paying off.

It's a week of love, healthy choices, and fulfilling ideas, and in a way, you simply cannot go wrong. Enjoy it while it lasts!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Queen of Swords

While everyone knows you have the potential of being a total softy, let's just say this isn't the week for that.

At all. You are on your game this week, Capricorn, and by that I mean you are really feeling cold, cruel, and relentless.

You will be firing people if you are in a position of authority, and you will be letting those who you work with that you are not in the mood for insubordinate behavior.

You may not be the first choice for 'most liked individual' this week, but caring about that is not on your 'to-do' list either.

You know what must be done, and you don't have the patience to do it in a 'nice' way. After all, you can only be you, so get the job done, friend.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Five of Clubs, reversed

You are under pressure and you feel like fighting back.

This week will push you to your limits, Aquarius, and while you aren't going to like it, you have enough rebellion in your soul to stand your ground.

You don't necessarily agree with all the things you are supposedly in need of doing - and you might be right, as well.

Not everything you are being pressured about is important, and you mean to let those who are sitting on your head know that you have no intention of doing what's expected of you.

This is a week where you consider your own feelings as worthy and important enough to not be trampled on.

You are strong and defiant, even if it makes you less popular among your peers.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Seven of Wands, reversed

You can't seem to get yourself back to that place you consider "good and healthy" but that may be due to a lack of trying.

You've been flirting with depression and it's not doing you any good. Coupled with feelings of self-pity, you've been on a steady but slow descent, and this week is basically your last chance to shake it off.

It's not that anything is going to change if you don't, but that's just the point: you need serious change, the kind that plucks you right out of this rut of self-pity.

You have spent way too much time acting like the sad, weepy Pisces stereotype - you know you have to stop, so take this week to make some interesting changes in your life.

If change doesn't seem to feel authentic, then fake it 'til you make it. It works!

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.