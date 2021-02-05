Love Horoscope For Saturday, February 6, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Saturday, February 6, 2021.

Love isn't always easy, and the challenge of merging two distinct personalities can be found within Saturday's love horoscope.

Falling in love feels so good, but then reality settles in and a relationship is a series of ups and downs as you strive to find that middle ground both partners can coexist in.

Venus in Aquarius is willing to do things that are a bit out of the norm when it comes to making love work.

Long-distance relationships? No problem. Two people, who are fiercely independent and love their personal time but want to be together?

Venus in Aquarius feels this deeply during Saturday's love horoscope.

But on Saturday, Venus in Aquarius will oppose Uranus in Taurus, and so the war on what tradition says things ought to be battle against what could be or what is.

This can mean that on Saturday, compromise can feel like such a dirty word when you're in love.

Still — try to work out the details of individuality vs who you are as a couple.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus activating both your sector of friendship and money.

When these two areas of your life intersect things can take a turn for the worse or for the better.

You may feel unnerved by a person who asks you to lend them some money, especially if they have a history of not paying you back.

Stick to what you really think and feel when it comes to finances and friendships this weekend.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus activating both your sector of social status and identity.

How you are viewed in the world and how you feel like you ought to view yourself are different.

You may feel a strong need to have these areas of your life match up, and when they don't, it can be hard to accept. Try to treat yourself with grace.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus activating both your sector of learning and hidden things.

Tough lessons from love can come through in the form of a question or doubt.

Pay close attention to what you don't understand. Don't try to hide insecurity. Instead, let it rise to the surface so that you can address it without reservation.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus activating both your sector of shared resources and friendship.

This is when you can find out who your true friends are.

You may perceive what people are there for you no matter what, and who is only around when they need something or just wasting your time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus activating both your sector of commitment and career. Making major decisions can be taxing on a relationship.

You may at times wish that you were single if you are not now so that you can do your own thing.

However, measure your thoughts carefully. Try to see if you can get your partner to be more helpful and supportive. A talk can go a long way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus activating both your sector of work and higher learning. You are never too old or young to learn something new.

You may find that you learn from others in a way that you had not allowed yourself to.

Be a good listener to what advice you receive and let your heart and spirit be teachable.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus activating both your sector of fun and shared resources. What you have to offer in a relationship someone may want.

But, you may wonder if it didn't work in the past with other people, then it might not work now either.

Try to be optimistic and go with the flow. See where things can lead. You may be surprised.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus activating both your sector of home and commitment.

You may be ready to decide if you'd like to move in with another person.

You could also get lucky in finding a new place to live if you're hoping to relocate or move.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus activating both your sector of communication and daily duties.

Doing simple things with a partner can be fun unless there are miscommunications.

Prepare for it as you may find that how you do things can be different from how someone else does something. And the differences can be a source of irritation.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus activating both your sector of money and fun.

If you have any money for pleasure spending, this is a time to go out and splurge on a couple's date or going out with your friends.

You may meet someone new or realize that you can still have a nice time while being safe and social distancing, even during a pandemic.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus activating both your sector of identity and authority.

You may challenge people you respect and pull back to reclaim your personal identity.

This can take time but you may feel easily agitated when you sense someone is trying to take away your right to freedom.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus in Aquarius squares Uranus in Taurus activating both your sector of enemies and communication.

This is a good time to talk things through and to seek resolution to difficult problems.

If you have someone that tends to avoid conflict, try to gently nudge the conversation in the right direction so you can discuss the problems.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.