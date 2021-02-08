Love Horoscope For Tuesday, February 9, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

If you've been hoping for something romantic to happen in a friendship or your current relationship, this week proves promising.

Tuesday's love horoscope is about courage and knowing that someone has to be the initiator of love.

The Aquarius stellium — Venus, retrograde Mercury, Saturn, and Jupiter — will be with the Sun in the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

On Tuesday, the Sun conjuncts with Pallas, a dwarf planet that brings your charming side out this month.

Pallas rules charm and talents, but it also is a sweet spot for expressing yourself in playful ways.

If you are trying to get someone's attention, this could be the day to send a note, text or be the first to slide into the DMs.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Sun and retrograde Mercury conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of friendship.

You are more thoughtful and intuitive now, and this serves you nicely in your most intimate relational affairs.

You can sense things that are going on in others and be empathetic in conversations.

You're a supportive friend and lover. You have the ability to provide care without becoming too emotionally involved in a negative way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Sun and retrograde Mercury conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of career.

You can be a thoughtful and helpful colleague or if your partner is pulling extra work hours, a sensitive companion who pitches in a loving and caring way.

You have the ability to adjust to situations that are hard to handle and bring humor to the situation.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Sun and retrograde Mercury conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of education.

You are able to learn about your partner and your relationship by using your intuition.

You may see into the heart of the matter and see what people are truly there for you and who is not.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Sun and retrograde Mercury conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of shared resources.

As a partner, you still take on a role as a mentor in your relationship. You may be looking to protect your mate from things that you feel are threatening.

This will be a good time for you to learn how to be protected while also being supportive letting your significant other make their own choices along the way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun and retrograde Mercury conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of commitment. You may be looking for a relationship that's a little different from what you have experienced already.

This can be a time when you contemplate things such as an open relationship situation, getting a divorce, or searching out for other solutions that could work with you and your significant other.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Sun and retrograde Mercury conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of daily duties.

It's a good time for you to talk about your feelings as it relates to who is responsible for what in your home arrangement.

If you feel that there needs to be some adjustments, present your ideas in a loving way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Sun and retrograde Mercury conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of romance.

It's a good time for you to improve on your text messaging game or to do something small and considerate for your significant other.

You can talk about your feelings or explore ideas about the future. If you enjoy texting, try to be more attentive than you usually are each day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Sun and retrograde Mercury conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of home and the family.

You are able to express your desire to be there for your partner and the entire family.

You can come alongside your significant other as a type of friend who gives loving support, care and concern, and a good listening ear as you did when dating.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Sun and retrograde Mercury conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of communication.

This is a good day for chatting and meeting with friends online and in video chat just to stay in touch and share about your life.

If you have to be apart from your significant other for some reason? It's a good time to not take advantage of one another interest and use video or texting to keep you close together.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Sun and retrograde Mercury conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of property.

Review things with your mate about your home, things you have that you own and how you might wish to protect your assets.

This can be a good time to buy rental insurance or to make any important updates to your will.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Sun and retrograde Mercury conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of identity. You may feel like you're ready for a change, but there can be some hesitation, especially if you're planning to get married or divorced.

With Mercury rx, consider your choices carefully to make sure that you're not doing things out of anger or other negative emotions.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Sun and retrograde Mercury conjunct in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your sector of hidden enemies.

You may become more aware of the things that have been holding you down emotionally inside. This is a good time to remain proactive about your healing within and without your relationship.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.