Your horoscope for tomorrow, January 31, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Sunday.

If you've got a ton of chores that seem to never get done, Sunday's horoscope can be encouraging for you.

The Moon spends the day in tedious Virgo bringing plenty of earth energy to get things done and completed.

Mercury remains retrograde this month, and it's an ideal time for reviewing your plans, double-checking your email, and backing up your tech.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty will enter the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

Venus in Aquarius brings a unique twist to love, and it can seem to open the doors to long-distance relationships.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If January 31 is your birthday, you are an Aquarius zodiac sign, ruled by the planet Uranus.

You are a dreamer and you often get lost in your thoughts.

You tend to draw in unique friendships. You are artistic and live life on the edge.

Famous Aquarians who share your birthday include singer and songwriter Justin Timberlake and American professional baseball player Jackie Robinson.

You are most compatible with Gemini, Libra, Aquarius, and Leo zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mercury is retrograde in Aquarius prompting a review of activities involving your sector of friendships, social networking, and online activities.

There's an old saying that you're the average of the people you hang out with the most.

So who are you spending time around with the most? How do they impact how you think or the way that you view yourself?

Consider ways that you can make improvements with your social circle.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mercury is retrograde in Aquarius prompting a review of activities involving your sector of career and social status.

Taurus, there’s always room for improvement, and Mercury rx can help you to look at how you think about work.

What's your mindset when doing tasks that you are handling while at work? What do you say to yourself when you’re doing projects that you don’t necessarily like?

This is a good time to evaluate the big picture and even if you’re not ready to change anything now, you can start creating a list of things you’d like to tackle once Mercury retrograde is over.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury is retrograde in Aquarius prompting a review of activities involving your sector of higher learning and personal philosophy.

Gemini, this is a great time to review your historical past. Everyone has some sort of cultural narrative that shaped who they are as a person.

This is a good time for you to look at your family of origin, perhaps even your political leanings, and where is that these social-economic tendencies shaped you as a person.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mercury is retrograde in Aquarius prompting a review of activities involving your sector of shared resources and death/life matters.

Cancer, it’s a good time to take a deep dive into your paperwork. Chances are you have things buried in a pile somewhere that needs your attention.

From old photographs that need to be printed and restored to bills that have not been paid or even wills or real estate matters that you’ve not completed, all these things can be brought to your attention and planned for during the entirety of Mercury retrograde.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mercury is retrograde in Aquarius prompting a review of activities involving your sector of commitments.

Leo, think about how you approach your romantic relationships and your partnerships for love and life in general.

You may have certain expectations that you would like to revisit if they are not being met either personally or in your romantic situation.

If you are just getting back into dating, this can be a wonderful time for you to review your online presence including your dating profile.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mercury is retrograde in Aquarius prompting a review of activities involving your sector of daily duties.

Virgo, Mercury retrograde can be a difficult time especially when it activates your house of health.

There can be some anxiety or tendency to overthink about your choices and their impact on your life.

Be sure to take extra care of yourself. Get plenty of sleep. Eat the right foods, and make sure to drink plenty of water.

Use this time to rest up, especially if you’ve had a long week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mercury is retrograde in Aquarius prompting a review of activities involving your sector of creativity and fun.

Libra, you will experience a surge in imagination and perhaps even some fantasy.

This can be a great time to watch old movies or shows that you enjoy.

If you have always wanted to write or have a reading list you’ve not gotten through, dig into topics you’ve yet to explore but are interested in.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mercury is retrograde in Aquarius prompting a review of activities involving your sector of home and family.

Scorpio, your family culture, and heritage including genealogy can be an intriguing way for you to spend the day during the early part of Mercury retrograde.

You might find it fun to see who is in your family tree. This can help you to understand some of the traditions in your family and why things are done a certain way.

This can be a great time for you to investigate repairs that need to be done around your house, too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mercury is retrograde in Aquarius prompting a review of activities involving your sector of communication.

Sagittarius, Mercury retrograde can liven in your inner world. You may long for close and intimate conversations with others.

If you're uncomfortable speaking to a friend, this is an awesome opportunity for you to speak with a therapist or to do a mental health tuneup.

If you have felt a lot of stress during the pandemic, reflect and heal from what you found to be most difficult during Merc. rx.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mercury is retrograde in Aquarius prompting a review of activities involving your sector of money and personal property.

Capricorn, review your budget and set new guidelines for this time of year.

You may have some areas where you want to work on - such as debt payoff or boosting your savings.

Review your skills to see how marketable they are in the workplace.

Look at where you have been underselling yourself at work to see if you can ask for a raise or fulfill a role at your company.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mercury is retrograde in Aquarius prompting a review of activities involving your sector of identity.

Aquarius, there’s no time like now to work on self-development and mindset.

You may be overwhelmed by various areas of your life and Mercury retrograde allows you to evaluate what they are.

Narrow down areas that make you feel good the most and try to double down on them. Am to add more energy into your life instead of letting things happen and wear are you down.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mercury is retrograde in Aquarius prompting a review of activities involving your sector of hidden things.

Pisces, this is a good time to evaluate where are you have weaknesses in your life.

You may have habits that need to be worked on gently with a mentor or perhaps there is some area of literal cleansing in your home that is causing you to feel displaced or out of sorts.

This weekend can be the start of you getting things squared away before the end of the retrograde period.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.